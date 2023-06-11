City fans to take over Manchester during open-top bus parade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
City fans to take over Manchester during open-top bus parade

By Press Association
Manchester City’s players arrive at Manchester Airport after their victory (Tim Goode/PA)
Manchester City’s players arrive at Manchester Airport after their victory (Tim Goode/PA)

Man City fans are set to take over the streets of Manchester after a wild weekend in Istanbul.

Thousands of supporters flew to the Turkish city to watch their team win the Champions League final against Inter Milan on Saturday.

On Monday, the Man City squad will celebrate their treble with an open-top bus parade through Manchester’s city centre at around 6.30pm.

A live stage show will be set up in the city’s Oxford Street, where fans can celebrate.

While the squad have already arrived back in England, some fans are staying an extra night in Istanbul, enjoying the city’s sights before flying home early on Monday morning to catch the parade.

Manchester City at their team Hotel – Istanbul
Manchester City’s Jack Grealish pokes his head out of the skylight as their coach leaves the team hotel in Istanbul (Mike Egerton/PA)

Lifelong fan Malcolm Muir, 57, from Stretford, Manchester, said his plan was to enjoy dinner and drinks in the city on Sunday evening.

“We’re going to the Asian side (of Istanbul) on a boat trip, have some food over there,” he said.

“Then we’ll come back, have some drinks, and enjoy Istanbul.”

He said he was hoping to get back in time to watch the parade in Manchester to mark the Champions League win, as well as their triumph in the Premier League and FA Cup.

“The parade’s in the afternoon, because of the time difference we’re getting two hours back.”

He said that it will be the fifth Man City parade that he has attended.

“It’s going to be great,” he said.

“For my daughters, they’re 14, it will be their fifth parade.

“In my lifetime I’ve had five parades as well.

“So shows just how good it is to be a blue just now.”

The celebrations following the final whistle on Saturday night went on until sunrise.

The club’s supporters packed the area around Nevizade street, dancing and celebrating.

Stephen Woods, 30, said: “We were on the steps outside our hotel until 6am. They were still going until 8am.

Manchester City v Inter Milan – UEFA Champions League Final – Ataturk Olympic Stadium
Man City fans (left to right) Wayne Jeffries, 59, Stephen Woods, 30, and Dave Faulkner, 63, in central Istanbul (Luke O’Reilly/PA)

“Our room overlooks (Nevizade Street). We slept for something like an hour, but it is what it is.”

He said that even the locals got involved in the celebrations.

“All of the locals got involved, which we didn’t expect,” he said.

“Getting out of their cars with boom boxes and singing with us. We just didn’t expect that, it’s the craziest city we’ve ever been to.”

Richard Dickinson, 50, from Sheffield, also celebrated the win with family and friends until sunrise.

“It was a surreal experience,” he said. “We were always typical City, we were never going to be a big team, and everything like that.

“My grandad always said our time will come.”

