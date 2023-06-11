Woman arrested on suspicion of murder following two deaths in Stoke-on-Trent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman arrested on suspicion of murder following two deaths in Stoke-on-Trent

By Press Association
Police are investigating the deaths (PA)
A 49-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the deaths of two people in Stoke-on-Trent.

Police were called to a car wash on Campbell Road just after 2pm on Sunday following reports of an assault involving a man and a woman.

A man in his 40s was taken to hospital by paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers then went to a home on Flax Street and found two people unresponsive and injured inside as they went to arrest the suspect.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, both people, who have not been named, died at the scene.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody.

The victims’ next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Detective Superintendent Nicki Addison, of Staffordshire Police, said: “This is a tragic case and we are working hard to understand more about what happened leading up to these two people losing their lives.

“We ask that people do not speculate on the circumstances at this stage as it is distressing for family and friends, and could hinder our enquiries.

“We understand that this incident may cause concern in the local community and further afield. We know that the woman arrested is related to the people and we don’t believe there is wider threat to the public at this time.

“Cordons are currently in place at a home on Flax Street and at a car wash on Campbell Road.”

Anyone with any information which could help with the police investigation are asked to get in touch as soon as possible.

Detectives are particularly interested in any CCTV or dashcam footage from the area of Flax Street and Campbell Road between 1.30pm and 2.30pm on Sunday, and to hear from those who were in the area at the time.

