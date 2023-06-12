University student runs 2,000 miles along A-road in Bristol

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
University student runs 2,000 miles along A-road in Bristol

By Press Association
A student who ran 2,000 miles along a single A-road during his university degree has signed off his studies with a 100km ultra marathon along the carriageway (University of Bristol/PA)
A student who ran 2,000 miles along a single A-road during his university degree has signed off his studies with a 100km ultra marathon along the carriageway.

Viet-Anh Tran said he “recognised every pebble” as he ran nine laps along the Portway in Bristol from Harbourside to Sea Mills station over 16 hours.

The 22-year-old rarely exercised before he moved to the UK to study computer science at the University of Bristol but found running helped boost his mental health.

Viet-Anh crying tears of joy after the finishing in the Manchester Marathon in 2022 (University of Bristol/PA)
He initially ran in Converse but got more serious as he began heading along Portway most days. By his third year, he was often running the route for up to three hours each evening.

Mr Tran said: “Running was completely new to me at the beginning and I was really terribly slow. But doing something unusual and unfamiliar helped me believe that there’s more to me than I thought.

“It started to really help my mental health so I just kept going. Being in Bristol and running regularly has helped me find meaning and allowed me to love myself for who I am.

“I’ve made great friends here. Bristol has helped me become the best version of myself.”

Viet-Anh grew up in Romania before moving to the UK to study at the University of Bristol (University of Bristol/PA)
Mr Tran grew up in a Vietnamese expat family in Romania.

As well as facing racism, as the best Romanian speaker in his family he often took on adult responsibilities – something that “caused me to grow up fast”.

Predicted to get poor grades, Mr Tran was rejected from every university he applied for.

Instead, he spent six months hitchhiking 3,000 miles from Amsterdam to Armenia – living cheap, sleeping rough and learning from the hundreds of people he met.

Eventually achieving top grades, he applied to the University of Bristol after hearing about it from fellow travellers in Turkey.

He said: “My first thought when I came to Bristol was, ‘Everything is so beautiful’.”

Mr Tran said his difficult years as a minority in Romania meant he “bottled up emotions” but through “running and the help of others” he found a more positive way of living.

He did his ultramarathon as part of the Bristol Run Series – virtual running events organised by the University that anyone can take part in.

Entrants get free training support and finishers receive medals.

On the day of the ultramarathon, he began running at 6am and did not stop until 10pm, burning nearly 10,000 calories along the way.

“When I finished I was in disbelief and very proud of myself,” he said.

“Initially my body felt OK, and then every step started hurting. My friend came to join me at the finish so I used their electric scooter to get around.

“Running really changed my life. Out there I had to be alone with my thoughts, I had to face things head on – and I learned to love myself.”

Matt Birch, director of sport, exercise and health at the university, added: “Viet-Anh’s journey from a non-runner to an ultra marathon finisher is massively impressive, and it’s fantastic to see what an impact it’s had on his mental health.

“He probably knows Portway better than anyone else in Bristol now.”

Mr Tran graduates from the university in July and is currently doing an internship before starting a master’s degree at Oxford University in September.

