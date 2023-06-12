Girl, seven, and boy, 11, dead in suspected double murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Girl, seven, and boy, 11, dead in suspected double murder

By Press Association
Police at the scene of the incident on Flax Street, Stoke-on-Trent (Stephanie Wareham/PA)
Police at the scene of the incident on Flax Street, Stoke-on-Trent (Stephanie Wareham/PA)

The victims of a suspected double murder in Stoke-on-Trent on Sunday were a seven-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy, police said.

Officers were called to a car wash on Campbell Road just after 2pm following reports of an assault involving a man and a woman.

A man in his 40s was taken to hospital by paramedics from the West Midlands Ambulance Service and has since been released.

Police then went to a home on Flax Street to arrest a 49-year-old woman and found the children injured and unresponsive inside.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, both children, who have not been named, died at the scene, police said.

The woman, who was known to the children, was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Cheryl Hannan, of Staffordshire Police, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the children.

“I cannot image the pain and shock they are feeling.

“We also understand the concern felt locally around this incident and the speculation around what has happened.

“We can now confirm that the two people who lost their lives are an 11-year-old boy and a seven-year-old girl.

“Our priority was to inform the family before confirming the ages of the children. They are currently being supported by specially trained officers.

“The woman arrested is known to the children. We don’t believe there to be any wider threat to the public at this time.

“Our focus remains on finding out more about what happened yesterday and supporting the family at this deeply distressing and tragic time.”

Detectives have appealed for any information and are particularly interested in any CCTV or dashcam footage from the area of Flax Street and Campbell Road between 1.30pm and 2.30pm on Sunday, and to hear from anyone in the area at the time.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]