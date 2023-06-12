Picasso, Warhol and Hockney artworks to be on display at new Tate Modern exhibit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Picasso, Warhol and Hockney artworks to be on display at new Tate Modern exhibit

By Press Association
A person looks at David Hockney’s, Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two Figures), 1972, during a photo call for London’s Tate Modern’s new Capturing the Moment exhibition, which includes works by Andy Warhol, Picasso and Francis Bacon. (Belinda Jiao/PA)
A person looks at David Hockney’s, Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two Figures), 1972, during a photo call for London’s Tate Modern’s new Capturing the Moment exhibition, which includes works by Andy Warhol, Picasso and Francis Bacon. (Belinda Jiao/PA)

Visitors to the Tate Modern will have “a rare opportunity” to see works by artists including Pablo Picasso, Andy Warhol and David Hockney in a new exhibition exploring the relationship between painting and photography.

The new display, titled Capturing the Moment, opens to the public on Tuesday June 13.

On show are pieces such as Warhol’s iconic silkscreen prints and paintings by Picasso and Francis Bacon, alongside images captured by acclaimed photographers.

Capturing the Moment exhibition – Tate Modern
The exhibition came about in collaboration with the YAEGO foundation, which was founded by Taiwanese collector, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Pierre Chen (Belinda Jiao/PA)

The Tate Modern says that the exhibit “will unfold as an open-ended conversation between some of the greatest painters and photographers of recent generations” and consider “how the brush and the lens have been used to capture moments in time”.

“Capturing the Moment will begin with some of the most renowned expressive painters of the post-war period” and “will also show how the influence runs in the opposite direction, with a series of strikingly painterly photographs,” the museum explains.

Capturing the Moment exhibition – Tate Modern
The new display, titled Capturing the Moment, opens to the public on Tuesday June 13 (Belinda Jiao/PA)

The exhibition came about in collaboration with the YAEGO foundation, which was founded by Taiwanese collector, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Pierre Chen in 1999.

The Tate Modern added: “The exhibition will be a rare opportunity to see extraordinary works from the YAGEO Foundation Collection, including paintings by Francis Bacon, Gerhard Richter and Peter Doig and photographs by Thomas Struth, Andreas Gursky and Hiroshi Sugimoto.

“Shown in dialogue with many recent additions to Tate’s collection including works by Lorna Simpson, John Currin, Laura Owens, Michael Armitage and Louise Lawler.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]