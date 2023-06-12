Picasso, Warhol and Hockney artworks to be on display at new Tate Modern exhibit

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Visitors to the Tate Modern will have “a rare opportunity” to see works by artists including Pablo Picasso, Andy Warhol and David Hockney in a new exhibition exploring the relationship between painting and photography.

The new display, titled Capturing the Moment, opens to the public on Tuesday June 13.

On show are pieces such as Warhol’s iconic silkscreen prints and paintings by Picasso and Francis Bacon, alongside images captured by acclaimed photographers.

The Tate Modern says that the exhibit “will unfold as an open-ended conversation between some of the greatest painters and photographers of recent generations” and consider “how the brush and the lens have been used to capture moments in time”.

“Capturing the Moment will begin with some of the most renowned expressive painters of the post-war period” and “will also show how the influence runs in the opposite direction, with a series of strikingly painterly photographs,” the museum explains.

The exhibition came about in collaboration with the YAEGO foundation, which was founded by Taiwanese collector, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Pierre Chen in 1999.

The Tate Modern added: “The exhibition will be a rare opportunity to see extraordinary works from the YAGEO Foundation Collection, including paintings by Francis Bacon, Gerhard Richter and Peter Doig and photographs by Thomas Struth, Andreas Gursky and Hiroshi Sugimoto.

“Shown in dialogue with many recent additions to Tate’s collection including works by Lorna Simpson, John Currin, Laura Owens, Michael Armitage and Louise Lawler.”