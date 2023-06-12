Explosions and smoke plumes in Leeds amid plastics factory fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Explosions and smoke plumes in Leeds amid plastics factory fire

By Press Association
A large plume of smoke could be seen overhead Bramley, Leeds after a fire broke out at a plastics factory (AidenLeeds/PA)
A large plume of smoke could be seen overhead Bramley, Leeds after a fire broke out at a plastics factory (AidenLeeds/PA)

Plumes of black smoke could be seen over Leeds on Monday along with the sound of explosions as a large fire broke out at a plastics factory.

People nearby shared social media posts stating they heard explosions before the fire broke out at the factory on Anchor Works in Swinnow Lane, Bramley.

Images and videos shared online showed the plumes of smoke could be seen from miles away.

“Something big is up in flames in Leeds,” wrote Sy Scott, while @LeedsBookClub tweeted “Blooming heck! What’s that? Something is going up quick!”

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service reported to the incident at around 12pm on Monday with five appliances.

The service is advising those in the area to keep windows and doors closed, and to avoid the Bramley area where possible.

A West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Firefighters are in attendance at a fire at a plastics factory on Anchor Works in Swinnow Lane, Bramley.

“We received several calls at around 12 noon today to the incident.

“Crews are in attendance from Stanningley, Leeds and Rawdon along with two engines from Bradford.

“Due to large amount of smoke in the area we are advising people to keep windows and doors closed and also to avoid the area if possible.”

In a Facebook post, the service added: “5 WYFRS appliances are currently in attendance at an incident in Bramley, Leeds, which has created a huge plume of black smoke.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]