Home News UK

Christmas Eve pub shooting accused admits handling car allegedly used in murder

By Press Association
Police officers on duty at the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey Village, Wirral (Peter Byrne/PA)
A man accused of killing a beautician outside a pub on Christmas Eve has pleaded guilty to handling the stolen car allegedly used in the shooting.

Connor Chapman, 23, of no fixed address, admitted handling stolen goods at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday ahead of his trial for the murder of Elle Edwards, who was shot outside the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral, Merseyside, on December 24 last year.

The charge relates to a Mercedes A Class vehicle which he is said to have handled between December 23 and December 31 last year.

He denies eight other counts, including the murder of Ms Edwards, 26.

Elle Edwards death
Court artist sketch of Connor Chapman appearing at Liverpool Crown Court via videolink from HMP Manchester in January (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

He is also charged with the attempted murders of Jake Duffy and Kieran Salkeld, three counts of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm to Harry Loughran, Nicholas Speed and Liam Carr, possession of a converted Skorpion submachine gun with intent to endanger life and possession of ammunition with intent to endanger life.

Chapman, who had his hair in a bun and wore a white shirt and grey tie, appeared in the dock alongside co-defendant Thomas Waring, 20, of Private Drive, Barnston, Wirral.

Waring is charged with assisting an offender by disposing of the Mercedes, which is alleged to have been used by Chapman during the murder.

He also denies possession of a Skorpion submachine gun.

On Monday, Waring pleaded guilty to an additional count of failing to comply with a disclosure notice.

A jury of 12 people, with two additional jurors who will sit through the opening, was sworn in for the case, expected to last up to four weeks.

Mr Justice Goose told the jury panel: “This trial is one that concerns the events which occurred on Christmas Eve, December 24, last year outside a public house on the Wirral, in Wallasey, called the Lighthouse.

“Shortly before midnight a man fired a machine gun which killed a young woman and injured others.

“There has been significant publicity about the shooting which you may have seen already.

“It is important in this, as in all criminal trials, you as jurors are impartial and are not connected to any of the people or places involved in these events.”

The trial is expected to open on Tuesday.

