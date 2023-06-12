Amber thunderstorm warning for rain, lightning and hail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Amber thunderstorm warning for rain, lightning and hail

By Press Association
People shelter under umbrellas along Boscombe Pier in Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The Met Office has issued an amber thunderstorm warning as parts of the UK are set to be battered by heavy rain, lightning, hail and strong winds.

The warning came into force on Monday as the forecaster said power cuts and flooding of homes, businesses and roads, as well as delays and cancellations to train and bus services, are “likely”.

Driving conditions could also become difficult and some communities could be temporarily cut off if roads flood, the Met Office added.

The warning, which covers parts of Leicester, Birmingham, Worcester, Gloucester and Oxford, will be in place until 7pm on Monday.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Deakin said the Midlands, Wales and parts of northern England are most likely to see thunderstorms.

He added that parts of northern and western Scotland and Northern Ireland could also have “torrential downpours”.

The Environment Agency has issued 14 flood alerts across the Midlands, saying heavy, thundery showers could produce large amounts of surface water.

Meanwhile, a yellow weather warning is still in place for thunderstorms and rain from 12pm to 9pm on Monday, covering parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, much of southern England, Wales, and the Midlands and including London, Manchester and Bristol.

Meteorologist Grahame Madge urged people in warning areas to prepare themselves.

He said: “Within the area we are advising that people might want to think about how suddenly they can be subjected to flash flooding or a power cut. Are people prepared? Make sure mobile phones are charged and that sort of thing.

“Because when you get these storms they can change your circumstances quite dramatically within almost a matter of minutes.”

Weather graphic
(PA Graphics)

Mr Madge said that heat rising from freshly ploughed fields or over a city area could trigger thunderstorms even when nearby areas remain dry.

Flash flooding can occur in a few minutes.

Urban areas can be vulnerable to flash flooding as the rain hits surfaces such as pavements which cannot absorb heavy downpours, leaving it to flow into drains or roads.

Underpasses can also fill quickly and drivers could face flood water on roads.

Summer weather June 11th 2023
Beachgoers at Bournemouth in Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Higher temperatures are concentrated in the North, with Manchester, Leeds, and Keswick, Cumbria, between 30C and 31C, while south-central England remains in the high 20s, with London and Cambridge both reaching between 27C and 28C.

Further thunderstorms may be possible in the first half of the week, with fresher conditions and temperatures slightly decreasing towards Thursday and Friday.

However, the sunny weather is staying with most parts of the country and forecast to remain above 24C and 25C throughout the week, and potentially reaching 29C in Bristol and Birmingham over Wednesday and Thursday.

Cooler air from the North Sea will reach parts of the UK on Thursday and Friday, particularly areas along the North Sea coast and the East of England.

