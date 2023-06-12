New memorial dedicated on 50th anniversary of Coleraine bombing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New memorial dedicated on 50th anniversary of Coleraine bombing

By Press Association
The RUC assist forensic officers in the aftermath of the bombing (PA)
A new memorial has been unveiled on the 50th anniversary of the bombing of Coleraine.

Six people were killed and 33 injured when the town was devastated on June 12 1973 by a Provisional IRA bomb attack.

Two car bombs were detonated, the first at 3pm on Railway Road and the second five minutes later at Hanover Place.

A minute’s silence was held on Monday to mark the timing of the first and most devastating car bomb blast.

This was followed by an act of remembrance before the dedication of the new memorial at Coleraine Town Hall by Mayor Steven Callaghan.

Mr Callaghan said the memorial signifies that the innocent lives will never be forgotten.

During his speech at the event, he thanked the families of the victims for their input in what he termed a long process to come up with the design, location and wording of the memorial.

Later, he said: “This was a very touching remembrance service and I am sure that many people here today will have been moved, as I have been.

“This beautiful sculpture will ensure the victims are never forgotten and will give the families a place to come and remember them.

“We would not have reached this point without the help and support of the victims’ families and I want to thank them for engaging with this long collaborative process to bring about this fitting memorial today.”

The permanent memorial follows the unveiling last year of a granite plaque, which was integrated onto the pavement at Railway Road – marking the location of the first bomb.

The Coleraine bomb attack sparked fury among loyalist paramilitaries and prompted a series of sectarian killings, including the murder of SDLP senator Paddy Wilson and Irene Andrews on June 26.

Sean McGlinchey was convicted of playing a role in the bombing and served time in prison.

He went on to have a political career as a Limavady councillor, where he served as mayor. He continues to be a councillor on Causeway Coast and Glens Council.

South East Fermanagh Foundation director Kenny Donaldson welcomed the recognition of what he termed a “forgotten atrocity”.

“We would wish to commend those who have striven years to have a permanent memorial located at the site, a reminder to visitors and locals alike of the horrors of terrorism and to ensure that six ordinary, yet extraordinary, people are never forgotten,” he said.

“We are privileged to support a number of the Coleraine families and we will be making every effort to reach out to others in the times ahead, we will stand with the innocents of Coleraine on Monday and in the days and weeks that follow.

“Coleraine has been a forgotten atrocity of The Troubles but then quiet dignity of those impacted by the events of that day is something which should be acknowledged, today focus falls on those who perished five decades ago and, going forward, greater focus should be upon those left behind.”

