Woman accused of sexually abusing teenager ‘caught in web of lies’, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Woman accused of sexually abusing teenager ‘caught in web of lies’, court told

By Press Association
Georgia Bilham at Chester Crown Court where she is charged with 17 sex offences (Steve Allen/PA)
Georgia Bilham at Chester Crown Court where she is charged with 17 sex offences (Steve Allen/PA)

A young woman accused of pretending to be a man to sexually assault a teenager admitted she was “caught in a web of lies”.

Georgia Bilham, 21, is charged with 17 sexual offences after allegedly deceiving a 19-year-old woman.

A trial at Chester Crown Court has heard Bilham created a Snapchat account as George Parry, a male drug dealer from Birmingham, and wore a hood while meeting the short-sighted complainant, claiming to be “paranoid” because of an involvement with Albanian gang members.

Bilham was cross-examined by prosecutor Anna Pope and admitted telling lie after lie to her alleged victim.

But she maintained throughout that she thought the woman she had sex with believed she was really a woman and not a man.

Ms Pope said: “You knew she was not going to be sexually attracted to you as Georgia Bilham?”

The defendant replied: “I can’t answer that.”

Ms Pope said sex took place based on the complainant believing she was having sex with a man. Bilham said she enjoyed no sexual gratification from the encounters.

And Bilham again said she believed the complainant knew she was a female but Bilham did not want to tell her who she really was.

Georgia Bilham court case
Georgia Bilham at Chester Crown Court where she is charged with 17 sex offences (Steve Allen/PA)

Ms Pope continued: “Why didn’t you just say you are a female with a different name?”

Bilham replied: “Because I was caught in a web of lies.”

Ms Pope added: “You were getting a buzz out of deceiving her into believing you were a man. Is that what you were in it for?”

“No,” replied Bilham.

Earlier Bilham told the court she had been “a bit of a tomboy” when she was younger and had a difficult relationship with her mother after she split from her father when Bilham was a teenager.

Bilham said she had never wanted to change her gender to a boy but had questioned her own sexuality and that her mother would “not be happy” if she was in a same-sex relationship.

Asked why she set up the fake Snapchat account pretending to be a boy, Bilham replied: “I just was not happy in myself. I just, it was just more like an escape. I don’t know.”

She added: “I was not confident in myself. It was a stupid thing to do. It was a way of not being me.”

Ms Pope asked the defendant: “Do you agree part of that ‘not being you’ was you being a girl?”

Bilham replied: “At the time, yeah.”

Bilham said after the first time they met in person the complainant messaged her to say “There’s something weird about you”, and blocked her on Snapchat.

But there continued an online “love hate relationship” which became “toxic” at times, the court heard.

After Bilham passed her driving test in April 2021 they agreed to go for a drive together in the countryside, where they were together in her car for five hours.

On another drive on May 11, 2021 Bilham crashed her mother’s car into a hedge and police were called asking for her licence, which had her real name.

Bilham told the jury she believed a police officer called to the scene revealed to the complainant her true identity.

She said: “I think they told her I was female. It was not George, it was Georgia.”

She added: “I believe she knew about my gender the night of the crash.”

Bilham said she stayed overnight at the complainant’s home, sleeping in her bed, but always wearing a tracksuit with a hood-up.

Martine Snowdon, defending, asked Bilham, “You were touching her sexually. Did you think she thought you was a girl or a boy?”

“I thought she knew I was a girl since the crash,” Bilham said.

Bilham, of Bunbury Road, Alpraham, Cheshire, denies nine sexual assaults and eight counts of assault by penetration all between May to August 2021.

The trial was adjourned until Tuesday morning.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]