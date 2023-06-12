16-year-old boy stabbed to death in Bath named by police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

16-year-old boy stabbed to death in Bath named by police

By Press Association
Police work in Eastfield Avenue, Bath (Jordan Reynolds/PA)
Police work in Eastfield Avenue, Bath (Jordan Reynolds/PA)

The 16-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in Bath on Saturday night has been named by Avon and Somerset Police as Mikey Roynon.

Mikey, from Kingswood, died at the scene in Eastfield Avenue, Bath, at about 11pm on Saturday after members of the public and paramedics rushed to help him.

Over the weekend, 11 teenagers were arrested on suspicion of murder – including a group of eight who were removed from a bus near the crime scene 30 minutes later.

The group have since been released from custody and no further action will be taken against them.

On Sunday, another two 15-year-old boys and a boy aged 16 were also arrested on suspicion of murder, police said.

The boys remain in custody and will continue to be questioned by detectives.

Detective inspector Mark Newbury, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: “Mikey’s family have been informed of these developments and our thoughts continue to be with them as they come to terms with their loss.

“Specialist family liaison officers supported them through the formal identification process which is something no family should ever have to experience.

“The investigation into Mikey’s murder continues at pace with a team of officers and staff working tirelessly to piece together what happened.”

A cordon remains in place at the scene and the police are appealing for anyone who has images, footage or information to get in touch.

Chief inspector Ronald Lungu, of the Bath Neighbourhood Policing team, said: “This tragedy is one too many and it should not be allowed to happen anywhere.

“I hear the community’s concerns about this and other recent incidents and would like to reassure them we are doing everything we can to tackle knife crime in Bath, as well as in other towns and cities across our policing area.

“We’re working closely with our partners to educate and divert young people away from crime as we recognise many of them are vulnerable and need support.

“Anyone concerned about Mikey’s death or who has worries more generally about knife crime is encouraged to talk to officers.”

Anyone with information about the stabbing can submit it via the major incident public portal:

https://mipp.police.uk/operation/5223C92-PO1

People can also call 101 and quote reference 5223136640 or anonymously contact Crimestoppers.

