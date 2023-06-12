Member of Birmingham Six ‘sings at his own funeral’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Member of Birmingham Six ‘sings at his own funeral’

By Press Association
The hearse carrying the coffin of Hugh Callaghan arrives for his funeral (Belinda Jiao/PA)
The hearse carrying the coffin of Hugh Callaghan arrives for his funeral (Belinda Jiao/PA)

Hugh Callaghan, one of the six men wrongly jailed for the 1974 Birmingham pub bombings, has sung at his own funeral, a priest has said.

Mr Callaghan, alongside Paddy Hill, Gerry Hunter, John Walker, Richard McIlkenny and Billy Power, was wrongly convicted of murdering 21 people when two explosions ripped apart the Tavern in the Town and Mulberry Bush pubs in Birmingham in 1974.

The group were convicted in 1975 and jailed for life.

They were freed after more than 16 years, when the Court of Appeal in 1991 ruled their convictions were unsafe.

Birmingham Six celebrate victory
The Birmingham Six outside the Old Bailey after their convictions were quashed (Sean Dempsey/PA)

About 200 people attended Mr Callaghan’s funeral at The Immaculate Heart of Mary and St Dominic church in Homerton, east London, on Monday, where he was “a much-loved member of the congregation”, parish priest the Rev Patrick Allsop said.

Father Allsop said he was a major figure in the community partly because he had a magnificent voice. “He could sing unaccompanied with complete accuracy.

“The most extraordinary thing is that he did a studio recording of his party piece, which is the great Irish song Danny Boy and that was played as he was carried out of the church.

“I think it’s the first time the deceased has sung himself out of a funeral mass.”

Hugh Callaghan funeral
The coffin of Hugh Callaghan is carried into the Immaculate Heart of Mary and St Dominic church (Belinda Jiao/PA)

Mr Callaghan also serenaded the ward in hospital shortly before he died, where he was being treated for a chest infection.

Mr Callaghan, who was 93, recovered from the chest infection but died from a heart attack on May 27, Father Allsop said.

He moved to London in 1991 after he was released from prison and began to attend the east London church.

Irish musicians performed during the funeral and the London Irish Choir attended the service, Father Allsop added.

Father Allsop said: “After he had been released after 16 years in prison he was sort of unsettled as to where he would feel happy and comfortable.

“But he eventually decided that the Irish community in London were the people he wanted to be with.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]