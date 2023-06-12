Public asked to help water young urban trees during summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Public asked to help water young urban trees during summer

By Press Association
Many urban trees struggled to get enough water in the heatwaves last year (Victoria Jones/PA)
Woodland conservation charities are asking the public to help water urban trees as they struggle to survive increasingly hot, dry summers.

Last year, the UK saw its hottest year on record, with the Met Office warning that longer, more intense heatwaves will become more frequent because of climate change.

Newly-planted street trees need up to 50 litres of water per week during the summer months during their first three years, conservationists said.

Most of the rain that does fall in cities runs into drains instead of being soaked up in nearby soil, meaning urban trees have a lower survival rate than those in the countryside.

It is thought that between 30-50% of newly-planted street trees die within the first year, according to the most recent survey of tree mortality rates.

The Arboricultural Association started an annual watering campaign in 2020 to encourage people to water trees and improve their chances of survival.

John Parker, the charity’s chief executive, said: “Planting a tree is just the start of the story.

“The health and survival of new urban trees is threatened by increasingly dry weather.

“It is recommended that newly planted trees are given 50 litres of water per week during the summer months, for the first three years.

“You can help ensure healthy trees for the future over the summer months by watering trees near you.”

It is better to water trees in the early morning or evening when the sun is weaker and while harvested rainwater is ideal, it is also fine to use left-over water from a bath or the washing up.

Steph Mullen, who has set up a watering group in Sheffield as part of her work with Kids Plant Trees, said: “Helping trees to thrive is one of the most rewarding things you can do – and kids love trees so it’s a brilliant way to build a connection with nature.

“Not everyone has a garden or easy access to wild spaces, but watering street trees is something that everyone can do.

“Every tree supports a range of wildlife, so whether it’s one tree or many, it’s great to do something practical that really makes a difference.”

Conservationists worry that cash-strapped councils will struggle to provide enough water to the thirsty trees and so are asking people to help out and water young trees local to where they live.

Catherine Nuttgens, head of the Woodland Trust’s urban tree programme, said: “Trees are crucial to our wellbeing by cooling our towns and cities and improving air quality so we need to not only plant more, but look after those we already have.

“While in rural settings newly planted saplings and woods can take care of themselves and adapt, the challenging conditions presented by living in the built environment means trees in our streets and urban areas need a bit more TLC.

“It’s a fun job to do with the kids or make it a post-teatime routine to water the trees. It can rally community spirit too if estates or streets club together.”

