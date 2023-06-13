Worst of storms passing but warnings remain for Scotland and Northern Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Worst of storms passing but warnings remain for Scotland and Northern Ireland

By Press Association
(Peter Clifton/PA)
(Peter Clifton/PA)

Weather alerts for thunderstorms remain in place for Scotland and Northern Ireland after much of the UK was battered by rain, hail and lightning on Monday.

The Met Office has issued yellow thunderstorm warnings to parts of western Scotland and Northern Ireland from 12pm to 9pm, with areas affected expected to see heavy rainfall, hail and thunderstorms.

The Environment Agency says three flood warnings, meaning flooding is expected, are also in place for areas along the River Weaver in west Cheshire.

It comes after an amber thunderstorm warning was issued on Monday as parts of the UK were hit by heavy rain and strong winds, while roads were flooded around the country.

The torrential rain temporarily halted the Manchester City trophy parade, which celebrated the club winning the treble, with the start time pushed back half an hour to 7pm due to the downpours.

Driving conditions worsened and the UK weather service warned some communities could temporarily be cut off due to floods.

The warning covered parts of Leicester, Birmingham, Worcester, Gloucester and Oxford, with Liverpool and parts of the north west also affected.

Meanwhile, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said four fire engines were called to a house in Lytham St Annes on Monday night after a lightning strike caused the roof to catch on fire. No injuries were reported.

Met Office forecaster and meteorologist Simon Partridge said the worst of the thunderstorms was now passed and drier weather was expected going into the latter parts of the week.

He said: “We’ve got high pressure starting to rebuild over the course of the day and when you get high pressure that’s what gives us lots of dry, settled weather, like what we’ve had over the last couple of weeks.

“That’s becoming more established tomorrow and through the week so we will see a lot of the country (on Tuesday) be dry with sunny spells.

“The thunderstorms have gradually been working their way westwards over the last couple of days because the area of the warmest and most humid air has drifted its way westwards, as a result… we’re expecting to see thunderstorms across parts of western Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Manchester City Parade
Manchester City fans in the rain during the Treble Parade in Manchester (David Davies/PA)

“A few heavy rain spells are possible and could see some heavy downpours so there is the potential to see 20mm-plus of rain over a couple of hours, so not as much as we’ve seen over the last couple of days but certainly enough that anyone travelling will have to be aware.”

Tuesday is expected to be another hot day across the UK as both London and Manchester are forecast to see highs of 28C during the day.

The Mayor of London has also issued a high air pollution warning to those in the capital, the second of the year, caused by high temperatures and pollution being carried over from the continent.

Sadiq Khan asked people to do their part to stop themselves contributing to the pollution levels.

He said: “Pollution and heat can be a dangerous combination, which is why I’m urging Londoners to look after themselves and each other by choosing to walk, cycle or take public transport, avoid unnecessary car journeys, stop their engines idling and refrain from burning wood or garden waste, all of which contribute to high levels of pollution.

“This is particularly important in order to protect those who are most vulnerable and help us to build a safer and greener London for all.”

