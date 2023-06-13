Man with muscle-wasting condition to take on Ironman triathlon for charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man with muscle-wasting condition to take on Ironman triathlon for charity

By Press Association
Chris Stennett, 30, who has a muscle-wasting condition, is taking on Ironman Austria to raise funds for Muscular Dystrophy UK. (Chris Stennett/ PA)
A man with a muscle-wasting condition is taking on a gruelling Ironman triathlon to raise money for charity.

Chris Stennett, of Felixstowe, Suffolk, said that within two months of his Facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) diagnosis, aged 26, he decided he “wasn’t going to let it hold me back”.

Now aged 30, the copywriter is gearing up for Ironman Austria on June 18.

The challenge sees competitors tackle a 2.4 mile (3.9km) swim and a 112 mile (180.2km) bike ride, rounded off with a 26.2 mile (42.2km) marathon run.

Mr Stennett, who attempted Ironman Austria in 2021 but did not finish, hopes to complete the challenge this time on his second attempt, and to do so within 17 hours.

FSHD is a muscle-wasting condition that results in weakening of the muscles in the face, shoulder blades and upper arms.

Chris Stennett, 30, who has a muscle-wasting condition, is taking on Ironman Austria to raise funds for Muscular Dystrophy UK. (Chris Stennett/ PA)
There is currently no cure.

Mr Stennett, once a keen rugby player, was diagnosed with the condition in 2019.

He had been referred to a neurologist after a shoulder dislocation, following repeated rugby injuries and over 10 years of shoulder weakness.

A genetic test confirmed he was living with FSHD, a condition that affects approximately 2,500 people in the UK.

“The risk of injury was too high for me to continue playing rugby or practising mixed martial arts – two hobbies that gave me the most enjoyment,” said Mr Stennett.

“I’ve always been athletic – and at the age of 26 I was supposed to be entering my prime, but instead I was having to retire early.

Chris Stennett, 30, who has a muscle-wasting condition, is taking on Ironman Austria to raise funds for Muscular Dystrophy UK. (Chris Stennett/ PA)
“It knocked me for six and made me feel down.

“Within two months of getting the diagnosis, I decided I wasn’t going to let it hold me back, and I decided to complete the Ironman triathlon challenge.

“It was something I’d always wanted to do once I’d stopped playing rugby.

“I knew the training would be good for me and would give me something to focus on.

“I thought to myself: I’m never going to get a better chance – who knows what will happen in 10 years’ time? I could be in a wheelchair by then.”

He is taking on the challenge to raise funds and awareness for Muscular Dystrophy UK, the national charity that supports those with muscle wasting conditions.

Chris Stennett, 30, who has a muscle-wasting condition, is taking on Ironman Austria to raise funds for Muscular Dystrophy UK. (Chris Stennett/ PA)
Earlier this year, Mr Stennett took part in the Marbella 70.3 half Ironman and the TCS London Marathon, with Ironman Austria to be his third major challenge in three months.

Ahead of the ironman challenge, he said: “Living with a condition can be challenging.

“FSHD continues to sap my strength, but I remain strong-minded.

“Completing the open water swim with front crawl is a small concern because the muscles in my core are weak and I struggle with snaking in the water when I’m tired.

“I am a proficient breaststroke swimmer, so I have no doubt I will complete the swim, but by doing breaststroke I fatigue my legs before the cycle element even starts!”

Kiera Santry, senior challenge events officer at Muscular Dystrophy UK, said: “Chris has an inspiring story – and he has not let his diagnosis stop him from taking on multiple challenge events, including running the London Marathon in April 2023 for the charity.

“We’re so grateful to Chris for his ongoing support.

“The funds raised will continue to help Muscular Dystrophy UK support people living with muscle-wasting conditions and fund further research and treatment.”

Mr Stennett can be sponsored at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/fshd-ironman2

