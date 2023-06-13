Shock and devastation after fatal attacks in Nottingham

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A string of public figures including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have expressed shock at the attacks in Nottingham that left three people dead and another three in hospital.

Police said two people were found dead in Ilkeston Road just after 4am on Tuesday, while the body of a third victim was discovered in Magdala Road.

Another three people were hurt when someone tried to run them over with a van.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested.

I want to thank the police and emergency services for their ongoing response to the shocking incident in Nottingham this morning. I am being kept updated on developments. The police must be given the time to undertake their work. My thoughts are with those injured, and the… — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) June 13, 2023

Mr Sunak said on Twitter: “I want to thank the police and emergency services for their ongoing response to the shocking incident in Nottingham this morning.

“I am being kept updated on developments. The police must be given the time to undertake their work.

“My thoughts are with those injured, and the family and loved ones of those who have lost their lives.”

Nottingham’s three Labour MPs, Nadia Whittome, Lilian Greenwood and Alex Norris, said they were “shaken” by the events.

Statement on the police incident in Nottingham: pic.twitter.com/bSXEmqYr9x — Nadia Whittome MP (@NadiaWhittomeMP) June 13, 2023

A joint statement posted on Twitter by Ms Whittome said: “Our city has been devastated by the deaths of three people this morning.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of those who have died and those injured.

“We are grateful for the efforts of the city’s emergency responders in tackling these incidents. They must be allowed to do their jobs in investigating them.

“Nottingham is a beautiful city, home to brilliant people from all backgrounds.

“We are shaken by today’s events but will meet them collectively as a community and heal together.

We are devastated to learn the news of the horrific events that took place in Nottingham this morning. The thoughts of everyone at #NFFC are with the friends and families of those who have tragically lost their lives and to everyone affected by this incident. https://t.co/1ygwoLDBpV — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) June 13, 2023

“Nottinghamshire Police have set up a dedicated line for anyone with information on this morning’s incident or with concerns about a family member or friend.”

Nottingham Forest Football Club also reacted to Tuesday’s attacks, saying on Twitter: “We are devastated to learn the news of the horrific events that took place in Nottingham this morning.

“The thoughts of everyone at #NFFC are with the friends and families of those who have tragically lost their lives and to everyone affected by this incident.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said his thoughts were with the family and friends of those who had died and were injured in Nottingham.

He tweeted: “Awful news from Nottingham this morning.

“My thoughts are with the family and friends of those who have lost their lives, those injured, and the people of Nottingham.

“Thank you to the police and the emergency services as they respond to this terrible incident.”

I am shocked & saddened that three people have lost their lives today in Nottingham. My thoughts are with those affected by this incident. I have spoken to @nottspolice Chief Constable & am receiving regular updates. I am thankful to the emergency services for their response. — Suella Braverman MP (@SuellaBraverman) June 13, 2023

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said she was “shocked and saddened” at the deaths in Nottingham and had spoken with the Chief Constable of Nottinghamshire Police.

She tweeted: “I am shocked and saddened that three people have lost their lives today in Nottingham. My thoughts are with those affected by this incident.

“I have spoken to @nottspolice Chief Constable and am receiving regular updates. I am thankful to the emergency services for their response.”