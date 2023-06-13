‘Wholesale loss’ of evidence in Rikki Neave murder case, appeal court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

‘Wholesale loss’ of evidence in Rikki Neave murder case, appeal court told

By Press Association
Rikki Neave who was murdered by James Watson (Cambridgeshire Police/PA)
There was a “wholesale loss and destruction” of evidence in the 1994 murder of Rikki Neave, the Court of Appeal has heard as the man jailed for the killing challenged his conviction.

The murder of the six-year-old, who was strangled to death in woods near Peterborough, was among the most high-profile cold cases on police files until DNA was identified on the victim’s clothes following a re-examination of the case two decades later.

James Watson, 42, who was 13 at the time of the killing, denied murder but was found guilty by a jury and sentenced to life with a minimum term of 15 years at the Old Bailey in June last year.

He appeared at the Court of Appeal in London on Tuesday via video link from Wakefield prison to challenge his conviction.

Jennifer Dempster KC, for Watson, told the court there had been a “total disregard” towards preserving exhibits in the case.

James Watson court case
James Watson, 41, was found guilty of murdering six-year-old schoolboy Rikki Neave in Peterborough nearly 30 years ago (Cambridgeshire Police/PA)

She said: “The reality we submit was that this was a wholesale loss and destruction of evidence, so much so that a fair trial of this applicant is no longer possible.

“It closed down completely any opportunity for the defence to explore the potential of other suspects.”

The barrister described how the wheelie bin where Rikki’s clothes were found was “last seen” in an underground car park before it went missing, preventing the ability to search it for DNA or fingerprint evidence.

Ms Dempster continued: “It is the developments in DNA technology that have taken place that enabled the Crown to bring this applicant to trial, but it is those very same advances in technology that the applicant has been completely deprived of.”

However, John Price KC, for the Crown, told the hearing that there was no evidence that Watson’s case had been affected.

He said: “The applicant failed to demonstrate that there was any prejudice caused to him by the loss of the material that has been identified.

“If there was… we do not accept that it was not capable of being ameliorated in the usual way.”

Mr Price added: “The loss of a speculative position is not prejudice.”

At the end of the hearing, Lord Justice Holroyde, sitting with Mr Justice Morris and Judge Angela Morris, said they would give their decision in writing at a later date.

“We will do it as soon as we can,” the judge said.

