What we know so far after three killed and others injured in Nottingham attacks

By Press Association
A police forensic officer at the scene on Magdala road, Nottingham (Jacob King/PA)
Police have confirmed three people were killed and another three were injured in connected incidents in Nottingham on Tuesday morning.

A man was later arrested in connection with the incidents, which have seen a number of roads closed across the city.

Here is what we know about Tuesday’s events so far:

– Two people were found dead in Ilkeston Road shortly after 4am.

– A white van attempted to run over three people on Milton Street shortly afterwards.

All three are currently recovering in hospital.

Nottingham city centre incident
Police forensics officers search a white van on the corner of Maples Street and Bentinck Road in Nottingham (Zac Goodwin/PA)

– A third person was then found dead on Magdala Road.

– One witness, Kane Brady, told GB News a man was pulled from a white Vauxhall Vivaro van on Bentinck Road at around 5.30am.

– Police confirmed a 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Nottingham graphics
(PA Graphics)

– Shortly before 1pm armed officers were seen a few hundred yards outside of the main cordon on Ilkeston Road, where they put two young women in the back of a marked police car.

– The following roads are currently closed by police: Ilkeston Road, Milton Street, Magdala Road, Maples Street, Woodborough Road from junction of Magdala Road into the city, and the Maid Marian Way junction of Parliament Street.

– The tram network is also disrupted, with all services suspended on the Nottingham Express Transit (NET) as the police investigation continues.

