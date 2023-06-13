Brides get ‘hitched’ thanks to police escort to wedding venue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brides get ‘hitched’ thanks to police escort to wedding venue

By Press Association
Sian and Jemma Batchelor-Thomas hitched a lift to their wedding in a police car after their coach broke down (Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary/PA)
Sian and Jemma Batchelor-Thomas hitched a lift to their wedding in a police car after their coach broke down (Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary/PA)

Two brides had a wedding to remember when they were given a lift to the service by police after their coach broke down.

Jemma, 35, and 36-year-old Sian Batchelor-Thomas were travelling from Shirrell Heath, Hampshire, when the coach carrying them and 20 guests broke down near to Hedge End.

As the couple started to panic that they would miss their time-slot for the service, a friend managed to wave down a police car and the officers offered to drive the brides to the service at Westgate Hall in Southampton.

Jemma, a youth worker, said: “We announced to our guests that we had broken down and they immediately thought we were joking, ‘Pull the other one, yeah sure we’ve broken down’.

“We were like ‘No, honestly we have’ and I started to panic and my now-wife was very calm, she’s a nurse and used to dealing with crisis situations and we all got off the coach.”

Sian and Jemma Batchelor-Thomas with police officers
Sian (left) and Jemma Batchelor-Thomas with police officers after catching a lift in a police car to their wedding (Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary/PA)

She said that all the family members started to arrange taxis and for friends to pick them up but they were running out of time to get to the service in time.

She continued: “The police were just passing by and one of our close friends stopped them and said “Would you possibly be able to take two brides to their wedding?’

“They said ‘Yeah ok then, we will help you guys out’, so everyone else was waiting for Ubers and lifts.

“A couple called Mark and Tash, they very kindly offered to take the witnesses and Sian’s mum just out of the kindness of their heart.

“And everyone did manage to get there in time, just.”

Brides in the back of a police car
The brides say it wasn’t what they expected on their wedding day, but it definitely gave them something to remember (Family handout/PA)

She added: “It really was amazing, we really didn’t expect them to be so open to transporting but they were really lovely, really professional, kept us calm.

“We had a really pleasant experience but just not the one we hoped for. It’s a bit different to what we expected.”

PCSO Rachel Barry and PC Lucy Stoneley of the Hedge End Neighbourhood Policing Team, posted on Facebook: “We wish them all the best for a very happy future together and are very happy that we could be there to help.”

