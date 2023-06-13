Innocent woman killed when shots fired outside pub on Christmas Eve, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Innocent woman killed when shots fired outside pub on Christmas Eve, court told

By Press Association
The father of Elle Edwards, Tim Edwards, arrives with family members at the Queen Elizabeth II Law Courts in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
The father of Elle Edwards, Tim Edwards, arrives with family members at the Queen Elizabeth II Law Courts in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

An innocent woman was killed when a gunman fired 12 shots outside a pub on Christmas Eve in the culmination of a feud between rival groups, a court has heard.

The family of Elle Edwards, 26, watched in court on Tuesday as graphic CCTV footage was played showing the moment the gunman fired the Skorpion sub-machine gun at a group of people outside the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral, Merseyside, shortly before midnight on Christmas Eve last year.

Connor Chapman, 23, is accused of carrying out the murder following a “history of trouble” between rival groups in the Woodchurch estate and the Ford estate, located on opposite sides of the M53 motorway in Wirral.

Connor Chapman court case
Connor Chapman at Liverpool Crown Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Opening the trial at Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday, Nigel Power KC, prosecuting, said the intended targets of the shooting were Jake Duffy and Kieran Salkeld.

He added: “Although they were injured, Elle Edwards, a wholly innocent bystander, was killed by two bullets which entered the back of the left side of her head.”

CCTV showed the gunman, who drove a stolen Mercedes A Class car to and from the scene, waiting in the area for three hours before opening fire, killing Ms Edwards, who could be seen collapsing on top of Mr Salkeld.

Three other bystanders, Harry Loughran, Liam Carr and Nicholas Speed, were injured as the attacker fired 12 shots from the weapon, which has never been recovered, the court heard.

Mr Power told the jury that after the shooting Chapman drove to the home of his friend and co-defendant Thomas Waring, 20, in Barnston, Wirral.

Elle Edwards death
Elle Edwards (Merseyside Police/PA)

The jury heard there had been a series of events in the run-up to Ms Edwards’s murder, such as injunctions preventing Chapman associating with named individuals, including Mr Duffy and Mr Salkeld, as well as a burglary in November and two shootings in December.

The day before the shooting, on December 23, Mr Duffy and Mr Salkeld, from the Ford estate, assaulted Sam Searson, from the Woodchurch estate, the court was told.

Mr Power said: “What we say it shows is that what otherwise might have been viewed as a random or inexplicable shooting of a wholly innocent woman, Elle Edwards, was in fact the culmination of an ongoing feud between people from, on the one hand, the Woodchurch estate, and on the other hand, from the Ford Estate, which included Jake Duffy and Kieran Salkeld, who were the intended victims of the shooting.”

The jury was told Chapman, who wore a white shirt and grey tie with his hair tied back, accepted he was involved in disposing of the stolen Mercedes, which was burnt out at a “remote location” in Frodsham, Cheshire, on New Year’s Eve.

Mr Power said the defendant claimed he had been at home on the evening of the shooting, and someone came to his house, on Houghton Road, Woodchurch, to collect the key to the car and three bags of cocaine.

Wallasey Christmas Eve incident
Police at the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey Village, after the shooting (Peter Byrne/PA)

He told the jury DNA evidence from a bullet casing found at the scene was “hugely significant”, providing a strong support linking Chapman to the discharged bullet.

Chapman denies the murder of Ms Edwards, two counts of attempted murder and three counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He also denies possession of a Skorpion sub-machine gun with intent to endanger life and possession of ammunition with intent to endanger life.

Waring, of Private Drive, Barnston, Wirral, denies possessing a prohibited weapon and assisting an offender by helping Chapman to dispose of the car.

The trial will continue on Wednesday.

