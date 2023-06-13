Framing disasters as natural masks societal inequalities, charity says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Framing disasters as natural masks societal inequalities, charity says

By Press Association
Sanj Srikanthan, CEO of ShelterBox, believes changing the way disasters are reported will lead to better preventative action (ShelterBox/PA)
Describing disasters as natural masks the systemic inequalities in access to resources and power, the head of a disaster relief charity has said.

Sanj Srikanthan, CEO of ShelterBox, said framing catastrophes like earthquakes, tsunamis, droughts and floods as natural disasters undermines the need for preventative action.

His comments come on the anniversary of the devastating floods in Pakistan last year, which killed over 1,700 people and 1.2 million livestock while affecting around 33 million people in total.

In an open letter addressed to the UK’s media, Mr Srikanthan said the term natural disaster is “misleading and harmful” and it “perpetuates a dangerous myth that nothing could have been done to prevent people being so badly affected”.

He added: “When we frame disasters as natural, we fail to acknowledge the complex interplay between nature and the role of human actions and how they impact communities around the world.

Pakistan Maryam
Maryam and her young daughter Zainab lost their homes to the floods and had to sleep under trees with no light, shelter, or clean drinking water (ShelterBox/PA)

“A disaster is not a natural occurrence but a result of systemic inequalities in access to resources and power.

“Where we live and how much money we have often determines our ability to recover. By framing these events as natural, we undermine the need for proactive measures to protect vulnerable communities.

“It masks the underlying social, economic, and political instability that make marginalised and disadvantaged communities disproportionately affected.”

Pakistan’s monsoon season last year saw nearly three times as much rain as the 30-year average, the British Red Cross said.

It rained continuously for two months and upturned the lives of millions between June and October last year.

Pakistan ShelterBox
Last year’s flooding in Pakistan affected around 33 million people and killed over 1,700 (ShelterBox/PA)

Shortly before, in April and May, temperatures reached 49C which baked the ground so the flood water was less easily absorbed.

Higher temperatures, brought on by human-induced climate change, also mean glaciers in the Himalayas and Hindu Kush melt faster and push more water through the Indus River basin, where hundreds of millions of people live and work.

Mr Srikanthan said: “When I visited Pakistan after monsoon flooding last year, it was clear how the devastating impacts of the floods were within humanity’s power to mitigate – the people worse affected were those living in poverty with the least means to protect themselves and few resources to withstand the next event.

“It was little reported that regions of Pakistan were in the middle of drought and food insecurity just prior to the flooding that compounded a pre-existing crisis.

“Instead of using natural disaster we simply say disaster or are more specific, describing the extreme weather, earthquake, tsunami, or volcanic eruption.

“I urge the media to act, help us in breaking this cycle, by reframing their reporting and committing to language that accurately reflects why people are affected so badly.”

