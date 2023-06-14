Sports stars and Queen Elizabeth II’s racing manager honoured at investiture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Sports stars and Queen Elizabeth II’s racing manager honoured at investiture

By Press Association
Denise Lewis will be honoured at the ceremony (Ian West/PA)
Denise Lewis will be honoured at the ceremony (Ian West/PA)

Sports stars and people who helped the Queen to enjoy her passion for horses are among those who will be recognised with royal honours on Wednesday.

Denise Lewis, 50, who won heptathlon gold at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney, becomes a dame as president of Commonwealth Games England and for services to sport.

Ms Lewis was born in West Bromwich, West Midlands, and first came to prominence at the Birchfield Harriers club.

Her first major international breakthrough was at the 1994 Commonwealth Games in Victoria, Canada, where she took gold.

Moeen Ali
All-rounder Moeen Ali (Simon Marper/PA)

The Princess Royal will be presenting the honours at a ceremony at Windsor Castle.

All-rounder Moeen Ali, 35, who has come out of Test retirement to join the England squad for the first two of the five Ashes Tests against Australia, becomes an OBE for services to cricket.

Mr Ali, who will be joined by his wife Firoza, will be missing training ahead of the first Test to attend the ceremony.

Mr Ali, who has not played an international Test for nearly two years, having previously announced his retirement from red-ball cricket, was called in earlier this month as a replacement for first-choice spinner Jack Leach, after he was ruled out with a stress fracture to his back.

Judd Trump
Judd Trump (Mike Egerton/PA)

Judd Trump, 33, is being made an MBE for services to snooker and charity.

Mr Trump won the world championship title in 2019, with a stunning 18-9 defeat of John Higgins in the final.

He is an ambassador for Jessie May Children’s Hospice at Home, which provides specialist nursing care for terminally ill children in their own homes in the south west of England, and also for Teenage Cancer Trust.

Queen Elizabeth II’s racing manager John Warren, and Terry Pendry, the stud groom who held the reins of her pony Emma as the funeral cortege entered Windsor Castle, are made members of the Royal Victorian Order (RVO).

These are in recognition of their service to the Queen and are part of the Demise honours.

The  RVO honours are in the King’s gift and are bestowed independently of Downing Street to people who have served the monarch or the royal family in a personal way.

Explorer Sir David Hempleman-Adams will collect a Polar Medal for his expeditions to the Arctic and Antarctic.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Stern of the Vanguard wreck with the name just about visible through rust. Diver shining a light on the name.
New images of HMS Vanguard and HMS Hampshire provide insight into First World War…
Buildings, sea and beach with wildfire.
Fire breaks out beside Aberdeen beach
Henry Stephen, left, died after the incident in Rosehill Crescent, Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.
Police watchdog to investigate death of man following assault on Aberdeen’s Rosehill Crescent
Scottish fire and rescue appliance
Helicopter called to water bomb wildfire near Torlundy
The exterior of Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Lawyer admitted taking 'some money' from OAP, embezzlement trial told
A turbine at the Kincardine wind farm.
SSEN Transmission investing £10 billion to support offshore wind in Scotland
Suzanne Horne and Jennifer Bromley, owners of Almondine, are to open within Harvey Nichols in Edinburgh. Image: Almondine
Aberdeen patisserie firm Almondine to open within prestigious Edinburgh department store
The incident happened on the B9002 between Insch and Kennethmont. Image: Google Maps
'Sleepy' Morrisons delivery driver caused crash that broke man's back and left him in…
Engineers are working to repair sections of the West Highland Line affected by flooding.
Rail services disrupted by signalling fault as engineers work to repair west coast line
Will Gillingham at Cove Rangers' Balmoral Stadium. Image: Cove Rangers.
Will Gillingham: Defender's journey from national champion in New Zealand to beaches of California...…