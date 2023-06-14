Family of Barnaby Webber describe ‘complete devastation’ at ‘senseless murder’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Family of Barnaby Webber describe ‘complete devastation’ at ‘senseless murder’

By Press Association
Barnaby Webber with his father David, mother Emma and younger brother Charlie (family handout/PA)
Barnaby Webber with his father David, mother Emma and younger brother Charlie (family handout/PA)

The family of university student Barnaby Webber have described their “complete devastation” at the “senseless murder of our son”, saying he was a “beautiful, brilliant, bright young man, with everything in life to look forward to”.

Parents David and Emma Webber, and younger brother Charlie, said Barnaby, who attended the University of Nottingham, was “at the start of his journey into adulthood and was developing into a wonderful young man”.

The family, from Taunton, Somerset issued a statement and photographs to the PA news agency following their son’s death in an incident in Nottingham during the early hours of Tuesday.

The university student died during an incident in Nottingham (family handout/PA)
The university student died during an incident in Nottingham (family handout/PA)

They said: “Complete devastation is not enough to describe our pain and loss at the senseless murder of our son.

“Barnaby Philip John Webber was a beautiful, brilliant, bright young man, with everything in life to look forward to.

“A talented and passionate cricketer, who was over the moon to have made selection to his university cricket team.

“At 19 he was just at the start of his journey into adulthood and was developing into a wonderful young man.

“As parents we are enormously proud of everything he achieved and all the plans he had made.

“His brother is bereft beyond belief, and at this time we ask for privacy as a family to be allowed time to process and grieve.

“We will not be making any further statements, particularly in relation to the police investigation.

“We are so proud to release these photographs, chosen by us as a family, of an amazing son, brother, grandson, nephew and friend.

“Thank you for your understanding, and to everyone who has supported us in this awful journey so far.”

Barnaby Webber with his younger brother Charlie (family handout/PA)
Barnaby Webber with his younger brother Charlie (family handout/PA)

Earlier, Taunton-based Bishops Hull Cricket Club paid tribute to Mr Webber, who was one of its members, describing him as a “dear friend”.

The victim was described as a “key part” of the club and the statement invited family and friends to lay flowers and pay their respects at the ground.

Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan also paid tribute to Mr Webber, describing him as a “young cricketer gone far too soon”.

A former pupil of Taunton School also posted a tribute in the Old Tauntonians alumni group on Facebook, describing him as a “wonderful young man with much to look forward to”.

Mr Webber and fellow student Grace Kumar were stabbed to death in Ilkeston Road – a known student area – by an attacker who also killed a man in his 50s in Magdala Road.

