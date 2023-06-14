What we know so far about the victims of the Nottingham attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

What we know so far about the victims of the Nottingham attack

By Press Association
Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar were killed in a Nottingham street on Tuesday (Family handout/Lucy Sheffield/Southgate Hockey Club/PA)
Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar were killed in a Nottingham street on Tuesday (Family handout/Lucy Sheffield/Southgate Hockey Club/PA)

Here is what we know so far about the victims of Tuesday’s knife and van attack in Nottingham.

University of Nottingham student Barnaby Webber, 19, was a keen cricketer whose family home was in Taunton in Somerset.

He was a former pupil of Taunton School, which he attended for his entire school career from nursery to sixth form, with a fellow ex-student describing him as a “wonderful young man with much to look forward to”.

Mr Webber played for cricket teams including Bishops Hull Cricket Club, where members called him a dear friend who was a key part of the club.

Barnaby Webber (second left) with his father David Webber, mother Emma Webber and brother Charlie Webber (right).
Barnaby Webber (second left) with his father David Webber, mother Emma Webber and brother Charlie Webber (right) (Family handout/PA)

He had a younger brother, Charlie, who along with his parents, David and Emma, described their “complete devastation” at his death.

Fellow student Grace Kumar, also 19, was a talented hockey player who played for the England under-16 and under-18 squads, as well as teams including Southgate Hockey Club in north London.

She was also a gifted cricketer, with Woodford Wells Cricket Club, in Essex. The club called the teenager “fun, friendly and brilliant”.

Grace Kumar
Grace Kumar (Lucy Sheffield/Southgate Hockey Club/PA)

Miss Kumar, also known as Grace O’Malley-Kumar, attended independent Bancroft’s School in north-east London before the University of Nottingham.

According to reports, her father is thought to be Dr Sanjoy Kumar, a GP who saved three teenage victims of a knife attack in 2009.

The third victim was primary school caretaker Ian Coates.

Details are still emerging about the school site manager, who worked at Huntingdon Academy in Nottingham.

Headteacher Ross Middleton said he was “a much-loved colleague who always went the extra mile for the benefit of our children and will be greatly missed”.

