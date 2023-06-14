Tributes paid to school site manager and students following deadly city rampage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Tributes paid to school site manager and students following deadly city rampage

By Press Association
Flowers left outside a building on Ilkeston Road, Nottingham, after three people were killed and another three hurt in connected attacks on Tuesday morning (Jacob King/PA)
Flowers left outside a building on Ilkeston Road, Nottingham, after three people were killed and another three hurt in connected attacks on Tuesday morning (Jacob King/PA)

A “beloved and respected” academy site manager has been named as the third victim of a deadly rampage in Nottingham as tributes also continue to flood in for two students fatally knifed in the street.

Ian Coates, who worked as part of LEAD Academy Trust, was described by Huntingdon Academy and Warren Academy’s executive headteacher as “a much-loved colleague who always went the extra mile for the benefit of our
children”.

Two talented sportspeople from the University of Nottingham, Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar, were also killed in the attacks in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Nottinghamshire Police said a 31-year-old man was tasered and arrested on suspicion of murder after the pair were stabbed to death in Ilkeston Road at about 4am on Tuesday.

Mr Coates was then found fatally knifed in Magdala Road before the suspect is believed to have stolen his van and driven at pedestrians in Milton Street.

Three people were injured in the van attack, with one in a critical condition in hospital and two suffering minor injuries.

According to reports, the suspect was a west African migrant who had settled in the UK legally and was known to police.

It is understood the man has a mental health history.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the thoughts of all in the House of Commons are with the injured and the families of those who died.

The family of 19-year-old cricketer Mr Webber said “complete devastation is not enough to describe our pain” – labelling his death as a “senseless murder”.

Nottingham city centre incident
Barnaby Webber’s family said he was a ‘beautiful, brilliant, bright young man’ (Family handout/PA)

Bancroft’s School, where fellow 19-year-old Ms Kumar attended until last year, said they were “desperately shocked and saddened” by her death.

The statement read: “She left Bancroft’s only last year and was a hugely important part of our community.

“An immensely gifted and dedicated scholar and sportswoman, she was hugely loved and greatly respected and admired by all.

“She was outstanding in every respect and will be missed terribly.”

Nottingham city centre incident
Grace Kumar was killed in a knife attack in Ilkeston Road (Lucy Sheffield/Southgate Hockey Club/PA)

In a statement to the PA news agency, Mr Webber’s family said: “Complete devastation is not enough to describe our pain and loss at the senseless murder of our son.

“Barnaby Philip John Webber was a beautiful, brilliant, bright young man, with everything in life to look forward to.

“At 19 he was just at the start of his journey into adulthood and was developing into a wonderful young man.

“As parents we are enormously proud of everything he achieved and all the plans he had made.”

Paying tribute to Mr Coates, Ross Middleton, executive headteacher of Huntingdon Academy and Warren Academy, said: “Ian was a much-loved colleague who always went the extra mile for the benefit of our children and will be greatly missed.

“As a school community, it will take time to process this deeply upsetting news.”

Diana Owen, CEO of LEAD Academy Trust, added: “I am deeply shocked and saddened to hear about this tragic news.

“Ian was a beloved and respected member of the Huntingdon Academy staff.

“My thoughts are with his family and friends during this extremely sad time.”

If police wish to hold the suspect in custody beyond Wednesday evening without charge they will need to apply to magistrates for permission.

Nottinghamshire Police’s chief constable Kate Meynell told reporters the force was not looking for anyone else in connection with the incidents and no further arrests had been made.

The police chief said the motive behind the attack was yet to be determined, but officers were keeping an “open mind” and working with counter-terror police.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Stern of the Vanguard wreck with the name just about visible through rust. Diver shining a light on the name.
New images of HMS Vanguard and HMS Hampshire provide insight into First World War…
Buildings, sea and beach with wildfire.
Fire breaks out beside Aberdeen beach
Henry Stephen, left, died after the incident in Rosehill Crescent, Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.
Police watchdog to investigate death of man following assault on Aberdeen’s Rosehill Crescent
Scottish fire and rescue appliance
Helicopter called to water bomb wildfire near Torlundy
The exterior of Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Lawyer admitted taking 'some money' from OAP, embezzlement trial told
A turbine at the Kincardine wind farm.
SSEN Transmission investing £10 billion to support offshore wind in Scotland
Suzanne Horne and Jennifer Bromley, owners of Almondine, are to open within Harvey Nichols in Edinburgh. Image: Almondine
Aberdeen patisserie firm Almondine to open within prestigious Edinburgh department store
The incident happened on the B9002 between Insch and Kennethmont. Image: Google Maps
'Sleepy' Morrisons delivery driver caused crash that broke man's back and left him in…
Engineers are working to repair sections of the West Highland Line affected by flooding.
Rail services disrupted by signalling fault as engineers work to repair west coast line
Will Gillingham at Cove Rangers' Balmoral Stadium. Image: Cove Rangers.
Will Gillingham: Defender's journey from national champion in New Zealand to beaches of California...…