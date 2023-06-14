Junior doctors’ strikes pose ‘serious risk to patient safety’, NHS head says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News UK

Junior doctors’ strikes pose ‘serious risk to patient safety’, NHS head says

By Press Association
Amanda Pritchard, chief executive of NHS England (Jacob King/PA)
Strikes by junior doctors are a “serious risk to patient safety”, the head of the NHS has said.

Amanda Pritchard, NHS England’s chief executive, said the action “creates risk and upheaval”.

And she said that tens of thousands of appointments would be affected by the action.

She also warned of “real pressures” on emergency systems due to the heat.

Health leaders from the NHS ducked out of the institution’s annual conference so they can manage the pressures from the walk out.

Ms Pritchard spoke briefly at the NHS ConfedExpo conference in Manchester before heading back to London to help manage the situation.

She said: “I want to give my apologies for the unavoidable disruption to the schedule and speaking personally, I wish that I could stay longer.

“Sadly, I need to go straight back to the office having already done incident management calls remotely this morning.

“As valuable as this time is to connect and share and learn together we must prioritise the management of what is a serious business continuity incident and therefore a serious risk to patient safety.”

She added: “I know in recent days there have been real pressures on urgent and emergency care systems, not least because of the heat, and the increased demand with now industrial action as well.”

Ms Pritchard continued: “Once again we are heading into this period of industrial action against a backdrop of rising pressures.

“So as regrettable as it is that so many colleagues won’t be able to be here this week let’s also show our appreciation for those who are once again working tirelessly to maintain vital services.

“However you feel about the rights and wrongs of industrial action in the NHS our number one priority must be patient care and patient safety both in the immediate window of action, and in the longer term, too.

“Because as much as we learn from managing each action every time it happens it creates risk and upheaval and distracts from our priorities, particularly elective recovery.

“Over half a million appointments have already had to be rescheduled, many of those people will have been waiting months.

“It’s likely we’ll see tens of thousands more affected this week.

“So while the NHS will of course expertly manage the incident to the best of our ability I know we all hope for a resolution soon.”

Other leaders not attending the conference included national medical director Professor Stephen Powis and chief nurse Ruth May.

