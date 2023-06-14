Briton who climbed Korean skyscraper expects ‘to spend month in jail’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Briton who climbed Korean skyscraper expects ‘to spend month in jail’

By Press Association
George King-Thompson planned to parachute off the top of the Lotte World Tower in Seoul (Riot E-Liquid/PA)
George King-Thompson planned to parachute off the top of the Lotte World Tower in Seoul (Riot E-Liquid/PA)

A British man who was arrested while climbing the world’s fifth-tallest skyscraper in South Korea without a harness is expecting to spend the next month in jail, but is eager to climb again.

George King-Thompson, 24, was wearing a parachute and planned to jump from the top of the 123-storey, 1,820ft (555m) Lotte World Tower in Seoul on Monday, but reached the 72nd floor before being detained.

The 24-year-old, from Oxford, had dreamt of his South Korean ascent while in prison for scaling The Shard in London, according to a statement shared by his sponsor, and remained determined to fulfil his dream despite facing the courts.

George King-Thompson reached the 72nd floor of the building (Riot E-Liquid/PA)

“I’ve spent over two days in jail, and it looks like I could have to spend a month in prison before the court case,” Mr King-Thompson said.

Despite his arrest, Mr King-Thompson has compared his time in a South Korean jail with previous arrests and said: “I’ve had much worse jail cells.”

He added: “I often judge a country and its culture by the way the authorities treat me.

“I have nothing bad to say about the South Koreans. They have treated me with the utmost respect and diligence.

“The Koreans are simply the loveliest people I have ever met.”

Mr King-Thompson originally planned to parachute off the top of the Lotte World Tower then evade police and escape the country by plane before he was arrested, but maintains that he will fulfil his dream.

“My goal for the Lotte Tower was to perform an urban freebase – to climb to the top and jump off,” he said.

“Unfortunately, I did not achieve my dream in this mission.”

Mr King-Thompson said he did not reach the top of the skyscraper before his arrest due to “complications”.

“With every loss you learn everything and with a win you learn nothing,” he added.

“I’ll be wiser for this experience, and I will achieve my dream of climbing and flying off a skyscraper in the near future.

“Despite my current situation, I look forward to getting back in the harness, acquiring a new target and achieving my dream.”

According to his sponsor, Mr King-Thompson dreamed of performing the stunt while in Pentonville Prison for three months as punishment for scaling The Shard in July 2019.

In August 2021, the same year he was released from prison, Mr King-Thompson climbed the 23-storey Unex Tower in Stratford, east London, without ropes, nine days after doing the same at the neighbouring Stratosphere Tower.

Footage shared on Monday showed the climber in shorts scaling the tower in South Korea as 90 emergency, police and other personnel were dispatched to the scene, according to the local fire service.

