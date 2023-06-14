Man accused of Christmas Eve shooting ‘given anti-gang injunction beforehand’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Man accused of Christmas Eve shooting ‘given anti-gang injunction beforehand’

By Press Association
Elle Edwards was shot dead outside the Lighthouse pub on Christmas Eve last year (Handout/PA)
Elle Edwards was shot dead outside the Lighthouse pub on Christmas Eve last year (Handout/PA)

A man accused of killing a 26-year-old woman in a shooting outside a pub on Christmas Eve was served with an injunction to prevent gang violence two months before, a court has heard.

Connor Chapman, 23, is accused of murdering beautician Elle Edwards when he fired 12 shots from a Skorpion sub-machine gun outside the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral, Merseyside.

A trial at Liverpool Crown Court has heard his intended victims were Kieran Salkeld and Jake Duffy, who were injured along with three other men, and the shooting was the culmination of a feud between people on the Woodchurch and Beechwood estates, located on either side of the M53 in Wirral.

On Wednesday, the jury was shown footage of an assault carried out by Mr Salkeld and Mr Duffy, from the Beechwood estate, on Sam Searson, from the Woodchurch estate, the day before Ms Edwards’ murder.

The court heard on October 26 last year Chapman was served with an interim injunction “to prevent gang-related violence”.

Katy Appleton, prosecuting, said the notice prohibited Chapman from associating with a number of named individuals – including Mr Salkeld, Mr Duffy and Mr Searson.

Chapman, who at the time was living with his grandparents on Woodland Road, was prohibited from entering the Woodchurch estate, other than via a route to get to his address, and the Beechwood estate.

Elle Edwards' family
The father of Elle Edwards, Tim Edwards, arrives with family members arrive for a previous hearing at court (Peter Byrne/PA)

The order, which was re-issued on November 16 after it expired, also prevented him from threatening to use violence, engaging in abusive or threatening conduct, being in possession of Class A or B drugs and possessing equipment for use in the manufacture, cultivation or distribution of class A or B drugs.

The jury was told on November 28 Chapman was in the company of two other men, Curtis Byrne and Mason Smith, in the immediate aftermath of a burglary in which two electric bikes were stolen.

Ms Appleton said Mr Byrne and Mr Smith, who both pleaded guilty to the burglary, were shown with Chapman and the two stolen bikes on a phone video taken shortly after the incident.

She said Mr Byrne was shot in the leg with a Glock self-loading pistol on December 3.

Fifteen days later, on December 18, the same weapon was used to shoot Kieran Cowley, the court heard.

A stolen Ford Kuga car, which Mr Duffy had been seen in two days earlier, was used in the attack.

Chapman denies the murder of Ms Edwards, two counts of attempted murder and three counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He also denies possession of a Skorpion sub-machine gun with intent to endanger life and possession of ammunition with intent to endanger life.

Co-defendant Thomas Waring, 20, of Private Drive, Barnston, Wirral, denies possessing a prohibited weapon and assisting an offender by helping Chapman to dispose of the car.

