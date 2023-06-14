Probiotics may help treat people with depression taking antidepressants – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Probiotics may help treat people with depression taking antidepressants – study

By Press Association
The pilot study looked at whether using probiotics to improve gut health could be a new method of supporting mood and mental health (Alamy/PA)
The pilot study looked at whether using probiotics to improve gut health could be a new method of supporting mood and mental health (Alamy/PA)

Taking good bacteria in the form of a probiotic blend can help people with depression who are being treated with antidepressants, new research suggests.

The study, led by the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN) at King’s College London, indicates the potential of probiotic supplements to support improvement in depression and anxiety measures over an eight-week period.

Research suggests that microorganisms living in the gut have a role to play in the regulation of mood.

The pilot study looked at whether using probiotics to improve gut health could be a new method of supporting mood and mental health.

Probiotics are live bacteria and yeasts promoted as having various health benefits.

They can be added to yoghurts or taken as food supplements, and are often described as good or friendly bacteria.

Professor James Stone, the study’s senior investigator who began the work at King’s IoPPN and is now at Brighton and Sussex Medical School, said: “Non- or partial response to antidepressants is a huge problem and this study is an important first step in exploring the therapeutic potential of probiotics as a treatment for depression.

“We found that probiotics were an acceptable and tolerable supplement in people already taking antidepressant medications.

“This now paves the way for studies looking at whether we see these beneficial effects of probiotics on depression and anxiety in larger populations of patients.”

In the study, 49 adults diagnosed with depression and with an incomplete response to prescription antidepressants were provided with a widely available, proprietary 14 strain blend probiotic supplement or an identical placebo (24 receiving the probiotic).

The researchers found that over the course of eight weeks, both groups demonstrated improvement in their symptoms.

However, greater improvements were seen in the probiotic group from week four onwards.

According to the study, meaningful reported improvements were seen, measured against gold standard rating scales for depression and anxiety.

Dr Viktoriya Nikolova, the study’s first author from King’s IoPPN, said: “The gut-brain axis is a truly fascinating and rapidly evolving area of microbiome research.

“The findings of this pilot study are an important step forward in our understanding of the role of probiotics in mood and mental health.”

The research, conducted in partnership with ADM Protexin, part of ADM, is published in the Jama Psychiatry journal.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Stern of the Vanguard wreck with the name just about visible through rust. Diver shining a light on the name.
New images of HMS Vanguard and HMS Hampshire provide insight into First World War…
Buildings, sea and beach with wildfire.
Fire breaks out beside Aberdeen beach
Henry Stephen, left, died after the incident in Rosehill Crescent, Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.
Police watchdog to investigate death of man following assault on Aberdeen’s Rosehill Crescent
Scottish fire and rescue appliance
Helicopter called to water bomb wildfire near Torlundy
The exterior of Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Lawyer admitted taking 'some money' from OAP, embezzlement trial told
A turbine at the Kincardine wind farm.
SSEN Transmission investing £10 billion to support offshore wind in Scotland
Suzanne Horne and Jennifer Bromley, owners of Almondine, are to open within Harvey Nichols in Edinburgh. Image: Almondine
Aberdeen patisserie firm Almondine to open within prestigious Edinburgh department store
The incident happened on the B9002 between Insch and Kennethmont. Image: Google Maps
'Sleepy' Morrisons delivery driver caused crash that broke man's back and left him in…
Engineers are working to repair sections of the West Highland Line affected by flooding.
Rail services disrupted by signalling fault as engineers work to repair west coast line
Will Gillingham at Cove Rangers' Balmoral Stadium. Image: Cove Rangers.
Will Gillingham: Defender's journey from national champion in New Zealand to beaches of California...…