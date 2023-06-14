In Pictures: UK swelters as hot weather continues – for now

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In Pictures: UK swelters as hot weather continues – for now

By Press Association
Horses shelter from the sun under trees on Basingstoke Common in Hampshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Horses shelter from the sun under trees on Basingstoke Common in Hampshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)

As warm temperatures were forecast to remain across the UK for the rest of the week, people took advantage of the sunny weather while animals sought out ways to keep cool.

The Met Office has forecast temperatures in the mid to high 20s for much of England over the next few days, with London expected to reach a high of 28C and Manchester likely to see a top temperature of 27C.

Summer weather June 14th 2023
The sun rises behind the Liverpool waterfront across the River Mersey ahead of another sunny day (Peter Byrne/PA)
Summer weather June 14th 2023
A woman sunbathes on the lawn of Belfast City Hall next to a photograph by Vasantha Yogananthan from the exhibition A Myth of Two Souls, as part of the Belfast Photo Festival (Liam McBurney/PA)
Summer weather June 13th 2023
Starlings cool off in a bird bath in Whitley Bay (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Summer weather June 14th 2023
People take a dip in the water at Warleigh Weir near Bath (Ben Birchall/PA)
Summer weather June 14th 2023
A charity cricket match between Wooden Spoon, the children’s rugby charity, and Lord’s Taverners takes place at Bamburgh Castle, in Northumberland (Owen Humphreys/PA)

People flocked to lakes and waterways to enjoy the warm weather, although it was expected give way to “thundery and unstable” conditions, and even hail, on Thursday and Friday.

Summer weather June 13th 2023
People enjoy the water on Highfields boating lake in Nottingham (Mike Egerton/PA)
Summer weather June 13th 2023
Highfields boating lake in Nottingham (Mike Egerton/PA)
Summer weather June 13th 2023
A man plays croquet at Nottingham Croquet Club (Mike Egerton/PA)
Summer weather June 13th 2023
A woman walks a dog along the Aire and Calder navigation, in Woodlesford in Leeds (Danny Lawson/PA)

The Met Office said that while temperatures will remain hotter than average for this time of year, most regions of the country will drop below the threshold for a heatwave, defined as three consecutive days with daily maximum temperatures meeting or exceeding the heatwave temperature threshold.

Summer weather June 13th 2023
Boats moored on the Aire and Calder navigation, in Leeds (Danny Lawson/PA)
Summer weather June 13th 2023
A cyclist at the Aire and Calder navigation in Leeds (Danny Lawson/PA)

