Explorer makes history with polar honours from two monarchs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Explorer makes history with polar honours from two monarchs

By Press Association
Sir David Hempleman-Adams shows off his medal (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Sir David Hempleman-Adams shows off his medal (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Explorer Sir David Hempleman-Adams has become the first person to be awarded Polar Medals by two monarchs for his expeditions to the Arctic and Antarctic.

Sir David’s first medal was awarded by the late Queen for services to the UK in the field of polar research for work in both regions up to 2012.

The King has awarded him the second bar to his Polar Medal for his work in the Arctic and Antarctic up to 2022.

After collecting his second honour from the Princess Royal at a ceremony at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, Sir David, 66, said: “It is very special of course and it is obviously unique. Princess Anne said she had not come across two before.

Investitures at Windsor Castle
Sir David Hempleman-Adams receives his honour from the Princess Royal (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“I started in adventure through the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award. I went on and did mountaineering and polar and have loved polar all my life.

“So I have got the late Duke of Edinburgh to thank for this.”

The Wiltshire adventurer was the first person to reach the geographic and magnetic North and South Poles as well as climb the highest peaks in all seven continents – the Adventurers’ Grand Slam.

He has carried out several studies including medical research into patterns of behaviour before and after exposure to prolonged periods in polar regions.

Investitures at Windsor Castle
Sir David Hempleman-Adams poses with daughters (left to right) Alicia, Camilla and Amelia (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Sir David said: “The tragedy of this is that on my first Polar Medal, I was going up to the Arctic Ocean.

“From my first Polar Medal to my second Polar Medal I have seen massive climate change which is, in that short time, tragic.

“Anyone else getting Polar Medals is going to see even faster change.”

He has done more than 30 major expeditions around the world and on the prospect of doing any others, he said “the mind is willing but the body is slowing down”.

Sir David joked: “Then I drink too much and people persuade me.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

A rod of Idyllic houses line the A882 road on the left at Haster.
Police close Highland road due to ongoing incident near Wick
Kincorth Hill offers great views of Aberdeen. Picture by Jim Irvine
Fire fighters battling fire at Kincorth Hill in Aberdeen
Man inflating car tyre.
'They knew what they were doing': SUV owner hits out at 'attention seekers' who…
Darryl McHardy bagged the winner against Stranraer. Image: SNS
Buckie's Graeme Stewart targets trophies after signing Darryl McHardy
The summit of Ben Nevis was struck by lightning. Image: Rich Pyne.
Watch: Lightning strike leaves rocks on Ben Nevis summit 'obliterated'
Tornado jet on the grass next to side of the road at RAF Lossiemouth.
New RAF Lossiemouth gate guardian honours Tornado crews involved in tragic mid-air collision
Stern of the Vanguard wreck with the name just about visible through rust. Diver shining a light on the name.
New images of HMS Vanguard and HMS Hampshire provide insight into First World War…
Fire fighters putting out a fire.
Firefighters battle wildfire at Aberdeen beach as picnic-goers watch on
Henry Stephen, left, died after the incident in Rosehill Crescent, Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.
Police watchdog to investigate death of man following assault on Aberdeen’s Rosehill Crescent
Firefighters have been called to another wildfire near Torlundy. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Helicopter called to assist fire crews at wildfire near Torlundy