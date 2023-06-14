One of three Britons who died after Egypt boat fire is named

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

One of three Britons who died after Egypt boat fire is named

By Press Association
Christina Quinn died in a dive boat fire in Egypt (Paul Slater/St Luke’s Hospice Plymouth/PA)
Christina Quinn died in a dive boat fire in Egypt (Paul Slater/St Luke’s Hospice Plymouth/PA)

One of the three Britons who died after a diving boat burst into flames in the Red Sea off Egypt has been named as Christina Quinn.

The 58-year-old was on a medium-sized scuba diving boat called Hurricane that went up in flames off the resort town of Marsa Alam on Sunday.

St Luke’s Hospice Plymouth, where Ms Quinn was chief executive, confirmed she was one of the victims.

In a statement released by the hospice, a spokesperson for her family said: “It is with great sadness that we confirm the tragic death of Christina Quinn in Egypt.

“She was a sister, daughter, wife, aunty, friend, and rock to many.

“She will be missed beyond words.

“We would ask for privacy at this time.”

Ms Quinn took up her role as chief executive at St Luke’s in May this year following a “long and impactful” career with the NHS, most recently as director of NHS South West Leadership Academy.

Charles Hackett, chairman of St Luke’s trustees, said: “Christina was incredibly passionate about St Luke’s and its place at the heart of the community it serves, and we are devastated to lose her warmth, wisdom and leadership.

“Before her recent appointment, Christina had served for six years in a voluntary capacity as chair of St Luke’s board, working closely with the senior management team and her fellow trustees and earning their respect, trust and appreciation.

“With her vibrant and engaging personality and her down to earth, caring nature, as CEO she was quickly building strong and meaningful relationships both inside and outside the organisation.

“We will miss Christina enormously and our hearts go out to her family and close friends at this tragic time.”

A spokesman for Scuba Travel confirmed the deaths of the three Britons and said in a statement to Sky News: “It is with great regret that we, as tour operator, with heavy hearts, must accept that three of our much-valued dive guests, perished in the tragic incident.

“Our sincere and heartfelt condolences go out to their families and friends at this very sad time.”

The resort town of Marsa Alam in Egypt
The medium-sized scuba diving boat went up in flames off the resort town of Marsa Alam on Sunday (Alamy/PA)

The three passengers were among 15 qualified diving enthusiasts who were on a week’s stay on board the Hurricane when the fire broke out at around 8.30am local time (6.30am UK time).

The statement added: “At the time the fire broke out, 12 divers were participating in a briefing on board, while those missing had apparently decided not to dive that morning.”

A nearby craft was used to evacuate 12 divers, and the 14 crew members also had to abandon ship after trying to reach the missing guests, according to Scuba Travel.

Egyptian authorities had earlier said that following an initial examination of the vessel it was found that “an electrical short circuit in the boat’s engine room sparked the blaze”.

Egypt’s Red Sea resorts harbour some of the country’s most renowned beach destinations and are popular with European holidaymakers.

It has cemented its reputation as a dive destination with easy access to coral reefs from shores, and dive sites offering diverse marine life.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

A rod of Idyllic houses line the A882 road on the left at Haster.
Police close Highland road due to ongoing incident near Wick
Kincorth Hill offers great views of Aberdeen. Picture by Jim Irvine
Fire fighters battling fire at Kincorth Hill in Aberdeen
Man inflating car tyre.
'They knew what they were doing': SUV owner hits out at 'attention seekers' who…
Darryl McHardy bagged the winner against Stranraer. Image: SNS
Buckie's Graeme Stewart targets trophies after signing Darryl McHardy
The summit of Ben Nevis was struck by lightning. Image: Rich Pyne.
Watch: Lightning strike leaves rocks on Ben Nevis summit 'obliterated'
Tornado jet on the grass next to side of the road at RAF Lossiemouth.
New RAF Lossiemouth gate guardian honours Tornado crews involved in tragic mid-air collision
Stern of the Vanguard wreck with the name just about visible through rust. Diver shining a light on the name.
New images of HMS Vanguard and HMS Hampshire provide insight into First World War…
Fire fighters putting out a fire.
Firefighters battle wildfire at Aberdeen beach as picnic-goers watch on
Henry Stephen, left, died after the incident in Rosehill Crescent, Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.
Police watchdog to investigate death of man following assault on Aberdeen’s Rosehill Crescent
Firefighters have been called to another wildfire near Torlundy. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Helicopter called to assist fire crews at wildfire near Torlundy