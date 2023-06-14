Teenager in Ukraine achieves second contortion world record despite ongoing war

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teenager in Ukraine achieves second contortion world record despite ongoing war

By Press Association
Sofia Tepla has achieved her latest GWR amid the ongoing war (Alberto Bernasconi/Guinness World Records/PA)
Sofia Tepla has achieved her latest GWR amid the ongoing war (Alberto Bernasconi/Guinness World Records/PA)

A teenager in Ukraine has achieved the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the most contortion roll push-ups in 30 seconds despite the ongoing war and “constant bombardment”.

Sofia Tepla completed 21 contortion roll push-ups on March 11, in Kyiv, Ukraine, at the age of 12.

The now 13-year-old has also landed a place in the young achievers chapter of the upcoming GWR 2024 book for her feat and has previously achieved a GWR for another impressive contortion stunt.

Girl holding two certificates
Sofia with her GWR certificates (Guinness World Records/PA)

On February 10 2022, she recorded the fastest time (10.49 seconds) to travel 20m in a contortion roll, while on the set of Italian TV show Lo Show Dei Record, which involved a back-bending manoeuvre.

Sofia said she wanted to tackle another GWR to inspire others to not lose motivation, even if they face “terrible events”.

“With the beginning of war in our country, I lost the motivation to train so diligently. I felt apathy”, Sofia, who lives in a small town in Ukraine, said.

“But then, I told to myself that it is necessary to continue. I set myself a new goal – to set one more world record.

“I think that by my example, I will inspire other athletes in my country not to lose motivation, even in spite of the terrible events. And I wish them to boldly pursue their dream.”

Girl in a contortion position
Sofia hopes to become a famous circus performer (Alberto Bernasconi/Guinness World Records/PA)

She added that it was initially difficult to carry out training in the gym due to “constant bombardment”, meaning she had to train in the cold and without electricity until her family were able to buy a generator and she was able to go to the gym again.

She aspires to be a “famous” circus performer and continue to break records, with her love for contortion starting at the age of four from YouTube videos.

Wanting to ensure that her daughter’s hopes were fulfilled, her mother set up a circus school when Sofia was seven, where she would invite coaches from other cities to share their expertise and even trained as a coach herself.

Girl posing with photos
Sofia said it was initially hard to train because of ‘constant bombardment’ (Guinness World Records/PA)

The skills Sofia has learnt have played a big role in her everyday life.

“I use my stretching very often in everyday activities”, she said.

“I can even brush my teeth with my feet when my hands are busy with something else.”

As for advice for those wishing to land a coveted GWR, Sofia said: “You have to believe in yourself. And don’t stop when things don’t work out. Nothing in the world is impossible.”

The Guinness World Records 2024 book is out in September, with the young achievers chapter showcasing exceptional record breakers aged under the age of 16.

