Special stamps issued to mark 75th anniversary of arrival of MV Windrush

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Special stamps issued to mark 75th anniversary of arrival of MV Windrush

By Press Association
a new set of stamps released by Royal Mail making the 75th Anniversary of the arrival of MV Empire Windrush to the UK on June 22 1948 (Royal Mail/PA)
a new set of stamps released by Royal Mail making the 75th Anniversary of the arrival of MV Empire Windrush to the UK on June 22 1948 (Royal Mail/PA)

A new set of stamps is being issued marking the 75th anniversary of the arrival of MV Empire Windrush to the UK.

Eight new stamps featuring illustrations created exclusively to celebrate the occasion, will be revealed at a launch event at the Black Cultural Archives in Brixton on Thursday.

The MV Empire Windrush arrived at the Port of Tilbury on June 21 1948 and its passengers disembarked a day later.

Royal Mail Windrush 75th anniversary stamps
From Small Island Life to Big Island Dreams, one of a new set of stamps released by Royal Mail making the 75th Anniversary of the arrival of MV Empire Windrush to the UK on June 22 1948 (Royal Mail/PA)

It carried several hundred West Indian migrants, many of them veterans of the Second World War and has come to symbolise the mass migration of people from the Caribbean to the UK in the post-war era.

The original artworks were created by five Black British artists, all with Caribbean heritage: Kareen Cox, Bokiba, Tomekah George, Alvin Kofi and Emma Prempeh. Cox, Bokiba and Prempeh designed two stamps each.

The artists were commissioned to create illustrations which celebrate the contribution of the Windrush generation and their influence on life in the UK.

The stamps depict the artists’ personal interpretations of themes including arrivals, education/Saturday schools, music/carnival, working life in the UK, political activity/peaceful protests, sports, food/markets and sound systems/dancehall scene.

Royal Mail also worked with Colin Grant, a British writer of Jamaican origin, and Sonia Grant, an independent historian, writer, researcher and photographic exhibition curator.

Windrush anniversary
Jamaican immigrants welcomed by RAF officials from the Colonial Office after the ex-troopship Empire Windrush landed at Tilbury (PA)

Revealing the stamps at the Black Cultural Archives, Winnie Annan-Forson, head of diversity, equity & inclusion at Royal Mail, said: “As Britain marks the 75th anniversary of the 1948 arrival of the MV Empire Windrush, we are honoured to mark this key event with a set of special stamps, featuring vibrant illustrations from talented artists that celebrate the culture and contribution of the Windrush generation and those who followed.

“We are delighted to have brought their stories to life in this special way, passing their legacy on to future generations.”

In addition to the stamps, Royal Mail will be applying a special postmark to stamped mail from June 21 to 26, which will read: MV Empire Windrush, Port of Tilbury, 22nd June 1948.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

A rod of Idyllic houses line the A882 road on the left at Haster.
Police close Highland road due to ongoing incident near Wick
Kincorth Hill offers great views of Aberdeen. Picture by Jim Irvine
Fire fighters battling fire at Kincorth Hill in Aberdeen
Man inflating car tyre.
'They knew what they were doing': SUV owner hits out at 'attention seekers' who…
Darryl McHardy bagged the winner against Stranraer. Image: SNS
Buckie's Graeme Stewart targets trophies after signing Darryl McHardy
The summit of Ben Nevis was struck by lightning. Image: Rich Pyne.
Watch: Lightning strike leaves rocks on Ben Nevis summit 'obliterated'
Tornado jet on the grass next to side of the road at RAF Lossiemouth.
New RAF Lossiemouth gate guardian honours Tornado crews involved in tragic mid-air collision
Stern of the Vanguard wreck with the name just about visible through rust. Diver shining a light on the name.
New images of HMS Vanguard and HMS Hampshire provide insight into First World War…
Fire fighters putting out a fire.
Firefighters battle wildfire at Aberdeen beach as picnic-goers watch on
Henry Stephen, left, died after the incident in Rosehill Crescent, Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.
Police watchdog to investigate death of man following assault on Aberdeen’s Rosehill Crescent
Firefighters have been called to another wildfire near Torlundy. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Helicopter called to assist fire crews at wildfire near Torlundy