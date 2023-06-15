What the papers say – June 15

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

What the papers say – June 15

By Press Association
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)

The pain of the families who lost loved ones in Nottingham dominate the front pages of Thursday’s newspapers.

Many titles focus on the parent of students Grace O’Malley-Kumar and Barnaby Webber at a vigil to remember their children and the third victim, Ian Coates.

The Times leads with a message from Dr Sanjoy Kumar to University of Nottingham students at the vigil: “Look after each other – and love everyone”.

The Daily Express says the two families were “united in grief” while the Daily Mail carries a picture of both fathers, saying they are “lost in grief”.

And the Daily Mirror and Metro share the headline “United in love” over pictures from the vigil.

Pictures from Nottingham appear on other front pages, but the Daily Telegraph leads on former prime minister Boris Johnson calling for Conservative MP Sir Bernard Jenkin to resign from the privileges committee over alleged Covid rule-breaking.

The Independent calls it a “desperate last ditch ruse to derail” the verdict of the committee hours before its report is published.

Both the Nottingham attacks and the Partygate row feature on The Guardian, but it leads on scientists making a breakthrough in stem cell research by creating synthetic human embryos.

The i focuses on a different political story as it says the Government is losing support from home owners with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt backing a fresh rise in interest rates.

And the Financial Times says a second rise in mortgage rates in a week by HSBC is increasing pressure on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The Daily Star concentrates on Elon Musk saying we have become cyborgs due to our reliance on computers.

