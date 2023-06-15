Schools forced to shut amid water shortages in Kent and Sussex

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Residents across Kent and Sussex have been left without water for days and schools have been forced to close amid a surge in demand during the hot weather.

South East Water bosses are asking customers to use water for “essential use only” and have set up bottled water stations across affected areas while it builds up reserves.

The shortage comes as the region has been hit by a spell of hot temperatures, and according to the Met Office, a maximum temperature of 28C could continue until Monday, June 19.

On Wednesday, June 14, three East Sussex primary schools had emergency closures due to the lack of water, and one of the schools, Rotherfield Primary School, announced a further closure on Thursday, June 15.

The announcement read: “Sadly, the situation at school remains the same this morning. The water pressure is still significantly lower than it needs to be and drops quickly when a tap is turned on.”

Beacon Academy sixth form students, in Crowborough, East Sussex, were also advised to attend a different site due to the loss of water supply in the area.

Other areas experiencing no or low water pressure include Wadhurst, Mayfield, Lewes, Newhaven in East Sussex, and Biddenden, Staplehurst, Cranbrook and Ashford in Kent.

Wealden MP Nusrat Ghani has hit out at the water company for failing its customers, and is looking at getting water tanks delivered to places such as schools.

On June 14, she said in a video message on Twitter: “So it’s day four of South East Water failing to deliver water to many areas in Wealden, Wadhurst, Mayfield, Rotherfield, Crowborough, I’ve spoken to headteachers, businesses, families and it’s appalling.”

She added: “They keep saying it’s a supply and demand issue because it’s hot, but we have hot days in the summer and we’re just coming to terms with dealing with the last water crisis six months ago.

“South East Water are failing us again and they’ve learnt nothing from letting us down at Christmas.”

A warning to customers to use only essential water supply stretches from Haywards Heath, West Sussex, towards Whitstable, Kent.

A message from South East Water apologised to those experiencing low or no water, adding: “The soaring temperatures across our regions have meant we are using more water than normal.

“Over the weekend we treated and supplied enough additional water to serve four towns the size of Maidstone or Eastbourne. So, we’re asking for your help – please use water for essential purposes only to keep the taps flowing for everyone.”