Teenager jailed for at least 12 years for country park murder

By Press Association
Undated Northumbria Police handout photo of Tomasz Oleszak, who was murdered by 15-year-old Leighton Amies (Northumbria Police/PA).
Undated Northumbria Police handout photo of Tomasz Oleszak, who was murdered by 15-year-old Leighton Amies (Northumbria Police/PA).

A 15-year-old boy who “triumphantly” bragged about stabbing a popular teenager to death must serve at least 12 years behind bars for his murder.

Mr Justice Martin Spencer appeared to be choked with emotion when addressing the mother of murdered Tomasz Oleszak, 14, a “beautiful boy” who was killed by knife-fanatic Leighton Amies in a Gateshead park in October.

In passing a life sentence at Newcastle Crown Court, with a 12-year minimum term, the judge said Amies “relished” having a knife that night, which he had taken from his kitchen at home.

And when he shouted “I’ve wetted your boy” at a group of youths after he stabbed Tomasz, the judge said this was done “triumphantly”.

Tomasz Oleszak murder case
Leighton Amies, 15, stabbed Tomasz Oleszak and shouted to his friends “I’ve wetted your boy”, Newcastle Crown Court heard (Northumbria Police/PA)

Tomasz’s mother Kamila Wisniewska had an emotional victim statement read in court in which she paid tribute to her “kind, loving and sporty” older son, who was born in Poland and who moved with his family to Gateshead in 2012.

She said he was was popular, respectful and hated violence.

Ms Wisniewska, who cried in the public gallery when addressed by the judge, had been called to the scene of the stabbing and said: “I have flashbacks to that night, trying desperately to keep my boy alive.”

The judge also appeared to become emotional when he referred back to comments made by her younger son, aged six, who told her: “Mum, don’t cry so much, Tomasz wouldn’t want you to.”

Speaking of Tomasz, the judge told the teenage defendant in the dock: “This was the beautiful, exceptional, gifted boy whose life you, Leighton, brought to an end.”

Amies, then just 14, stabbed Tomasz deep in his chest after he was followed by a group of boys.

The judge accepted Amies was not the instigator of the incident, but added Tomasz was blameless, and said the group who had followed Amies must live with the knowledge their “stupidity” led to his death.

“However, the principal responsibility lies with you in taking the knife with you,” the judge told Amies.

After Amies was found guilty in April, the judge lifted a ban on the media identifying the defendant due to the seriousness of the crime and as a deterrent to teenagers carrying knives.

It has now been revealed that Amies was excluded from his primary school for threatening to stab a teacher, and from secondary school for arson when he set fire to a plastic window.

He had an interest in knives, as demonstrated by images found by police after his arrest, the court heard.

He has made educational progress since he has been held in secure accommodation, and his reading age has increased from 10 to more than 13 years old, the judge said.

The defendant had denied murder, claiming he did not know he had stabbed Tomasz and slashed another youth’s coat after being attacked by the group.

But the court was told when Amies shouted to the gang “I’ve wetted your boy” he wanted to show he had stabbed one of their number.

“It was a boast,” said Mark McKone KC, prosecuting.

Peter Makepeace KC, defending, told jurors Amies had not looked for trouble, adding: “This is a 14-year-old under group attack and having to make terrible decisions under a moment’s notice.”

The jury also convicted Amies of a charge of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm on the boy whose coat was slashed.

The defendant had previously admitted carrying a blade.

Outside court, Detective Inspector Chris Deavin said: “This is a truly tragic case and our thoughts very much remain with Tomasz’s heartbroken family and loved ones, who are facing the worst sentence of all – a life without Tomasz.

“This case should send an unequivocal message to anyone who chooses to carry a weapon of any kind or believes that violence is acceptable that the consequences can be devastating.

“Look at the pain this tragedy has caused – not only could you take away someone else’s future and destroy the lives of their loved ones, but also ruin your own life and those of your family and friends.”

