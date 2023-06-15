Mother and partner jailed over ‘sadistic’ killing and torture of Alfie Steele

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A mother has been jailed for 27 years and her partner has been ordered to serve at least 32 years in prison for killing nine-year-old Alfie Steele, who was repeatedly beaten and held down in a cold bath.

Alfie died on February 18, 2021 after being found with 50 injuries all over his body, having been hit with a leather belt and “dunked” in the bath at his home in Droitwich, Worcestershire.

His mother Carla Scott, 35, was found guilty earlier this week of manslaughter and child cruelty, while 41-year-old Dirk Howell was convicted of murder.

Passing sentence on the pair at Coventry Crown Court on Thursday, Mr Justice Wall told them: “You have both refused to tell the truth about the day of Alfie’s death, preferring to lie to pretend that it was no more than a tragic accident and to cover up for one another.

“What is clear is that Alfie did not have the quiet death you tried to portray: a death in which he had an epileptic fit and gently fell asleep in the bath.

“His death was violent and brutal.”

February 18 had been yet another day on which the couple had decided that Alfie was “to be tortured”, the judge said.

Carla Scott, who has been jail for child cruelty and the manslaughter of her nine-year-old son Alfie Steele (West Mercia Police/PA)

The six-week trial was told Alfie was denied food as an act or cruelty and routinely subjected to other “sinister” punishments, including being locked outside his Vashon Drive home in cold weather, and made to stand in a statue-like pose.

The judge told Scott and Howell, who was given a life sentence with a 32-year minimum term: “Alfie died either through drowning, concussive head trauma or mechanical asphyxia.

“The doctors could not determine which it was. For the purposes of this sentence, it does not matter which.

“Whatever the mechanics of his death, the true cause of his death was your cruel and unlawful conduct towards him.”

The judge told Howell: “Some of your actions can only properly be described as sadistic. I am sure you got pleasure from inflicting pain.”

Dirk Howell, pictured on police body worn video during his arrest (West Mercia Police/PA)

Scott, of Vashon Drive, was found guilty of child cruelty, and Howell, of Princip Street, Birmingham, admitted cruelty. Both denied unlawful killing but were convicted by jurors.

Alfie’s mother was ordered to serve half of a six-year sentence for cruelty committed over an 18-month period, with a further consecutive 21-year sentence, of which she must serve at least two-thirds in custody, for manslaughter.

She appeared to become emotional in the dock as she was told the overall effect of the sentence was that she would serve at least 17 years in prison.

A multi-agency review is under way into social services and police contact with Howell and Scott, after it emerged several 999 calls made by neighbours in April, May and August 2020 had suppled details of Alfie’s ordeal.

Alfie was described as gentle and loving (West Mercia Police/PA)

Prior to the sentencing in front of a public gallery packed with family members and police officers who worked on the case, the court was told Alfie wanted to be soldier or a famous rugby player when he was older.

In a victim impact statement read to the court by prosecutor Michelle Heeley KC, Alfie’s grandfather, Paul Scott, said he was haunted by being told that “Alfie’s last words were him shouting for me.”

Mr Scott said: “I saw Alfie’s lifeless body being carried (to hospital) in the helicopter. Since then it has felt like a nightmare.

“It hurts that he will never be able to make his own decisions.”

He described his grandson as a charming, funny and inquisitive young boy whose kindness and cheeky smile “was enough to melt your heart.”

Mr Scott added: “He has been taken from me. I will never get to see that cheeky smile again.”

In a separate statement, his wife, Alaina Scott, said: “Alfie was 18 months old when I first met him. He wrapped his little arms around me and gave me a lovely hug.”

Describing the nine-year-old as gentle and loving, she added: “He was also the life and soul of our family. He was a considerate, warm, polite little boy who would help people of all ages.”

Speaking outside court, Detective Chief Inspector Leighton Harding said: “We are aware that the family were known to West Mercia Police and other agencies prior to Alfie’s death.

“The jury heard evidence of 999 calls from neighbours and reports from other people regarding concerns over Scott and Howell’s conduct and treatment of Alfie, which led to police and other agencies having contact and involvement with the family in the months before Alfie’s death.

“I recognise the concerns and questions this raises. We are committed to learning the lessons from Alfie’s tragic death and will fully engage with the review.”