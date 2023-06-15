Gwent Police officer served with misconduct notice over Cardiff crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Gwent Police officer served with misconduct notice over Cardiff crash

By Press Association
A Gwent Police officer has been served with a misconduct notice in relation to a crash that claimed the lives of three people (Bronwen Wetherby/PA)
A Gwent Police officer has been served with a misconduct notice in relation to a crash that claimed the lives of three people (Bronwen Wetherby/PA)

A Gwent Police officer has been served with a misconduct notice in relation to a crash that claimed the lives of three people.

Eve Smith and Darcy Ross, both 21, and Rafel Jeanne, 24, were found dead at the scene of the incident on the A48 in the St Mellons area of Cardiff, South Wales, in March, almost 48 hours after they were all last seen.

Passengers Sophie Russon, 20, and Shane Loughlin, 32, who were seriously injured, were also found with the Volkswagen Tiguan they had been travelling in.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which has been investigating the force’s actions after missing persons reports were filed by the group’s family members, said the notice concerns the officer’s review of the missing persons logs and relevant risk assessments.

The watchdog said it is also considering whether the age of the missing persons affected the officer’s decision-making.

It added that the notice only advises the officer that they are under investigation and does not necessarily mean disciplinary proceedings will follow.

IOPC director David Ford said: “We have gathered a significant amount of evidence since our investigation began and we will ensure that our investigation continues to be thorough and timely.

“While we are investigating an officer for potential misconduct, it is only at the end of our investigation, once we have established all the facts, that we will make a decision as to whether the officer has any case to answer.”

The group were discovered just after midnight on Monday March 6, 46 hours after the last contact from them.

The families of Ms Smith, Ms Ross and Ms Russon had all reported them missing on the evening of Saturday March 4.

The IOPC said it aims to establish whether the actions or inactions of both Gwent and South Wales Police contributed to the deaths and serious injuries.

As well as looking into how police and control room staff dealt with the reports and whether they were appropriately risk-assessed, the watchdog said it is also assessing whether what happened was in line with the legislation, policies and guidance regarding missing persons, and all communication between the police and the families before the car was found.

Evidence continues to be gathered from all police personnel involved, and internal communications, along with CCTV from relevant police stations, are being reviewed, the IOPC added.

