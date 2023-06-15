Government is ‘well aware’ of DUP position over NI Protocol – Donaldson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government is ‘well aware’ of DUP position over NI Protocol – Donaldson

By Press Association
Leader of the DUP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the Government is well aware of his position over the NI Protocol (Liam McBurney/PA)
Leader of the DUP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the Government is well aware of his position over the NI Protocol (Liam McBurney/PA)

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he has made specific proposals to the Westminster Government about how it can address his party’s concerns over post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Responding to suggestions that the Government did not know what his party was asking for, Sir Jeffrey said his concerns had been “well aired”.

Speaking at Stormont, Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill also said she hoped meetings of the British Irish Council and the British Irish Intergovernmental Conference over coming days would inject fresh momentum into efforts to restore Stormont.

However, she added that she could see no urgency from Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris in attempts to resolve the powersharing logjam.

The DUP collapsed the Stormont Executive 18 months ago as part of its protest against the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol and the barriers it created in trade between the region and the rest of the UK.

While the EU and the Government have since agreed the Windsor Framework in an attempt to alleviate those concerns, the DUP is holding out for further concessions before it agrees to any Stormont return.

Speaking at Stormont, Sir Jeffrey said he believed restoring the Stormont Assembly remained a priority for Downing Street, despite other domestic problems facing the Conservative Party.

Sir Jeffrey said: “From our perspective, the Government does recognise that this is a priority, our engagement with the Secretary of State and others suggests that in Downing St it remains so.

“If the Prime Minister is looking for areas to make progress and to demonstrate that his government can deliver and is capable of providing good governance across all of the United Kingdom, then a most obvious place to take steps would be to address issues around the protocol and to get this resolved so we have a fully functioning Stormont back in place.”

Asked about recent comments from Mr Heaton-Harris that he was not aware what the DUP was asking for over the NI Protocol, Sir Jeffrey said: “The Government is well aware of where our concerns are in relation to the protocol and the Windsor Framework, those concerns have been well aired.”

Asked if he had made a specific ask of the Government, he said “Yes, we have proposals in relation to both legislation and to the practical arrangements for the movement of goods within the United Kingdom and its internal market.

“Those are the areas we are focused on.”

Northern Ireland Assembly talks
Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill said she did not see any urgency from the NI Secretary in efforts to restore Stormont (Liam McBurney/PA)

Michelle O’Neill said the public had heard a lot from Mr Heaton-Harris in recent days, but added “what I am not hearing from the Secretary of State is an urgency in terms of restoration of the Executive”.

She said: “I know that over the next number of days there will be opportunities for the two governments to come together, both in the British Irish Council and also the British Irish Intergovernmental Conference will meet on Monday.

“What we need to hear is what is the urgency that is being brought to having a reformed Executive up and running.

“These meetings are very, very important but they are not a substitute for having a functioning Executive up and running.”

Ms O’Neill added: “I don’t think there is an urgency in the approach of the British Government, but I hope that is what we see as a result of the two meetings that are going to happen over the next couple of days.

“The British Irish Intergovernmental Conference on Monday, I know that the restoration of the Executive is on the agenda.”

