Rufus Norris to step down as National Theatre director in 2025

By Press Association
National Theatre director Rufus Norris (Paul Plews/National Theatre/PA)
National Theatre director Rufus Norris (Paul Plews/National Theatre/PA)

Rufus Norris has said it has been the “greatest privilege of my career to lead the National Theatre” as he announced he will step down as director in 2025.

Since taking on the role in 2015, he has steered the performing arts venue through the coronavirus pandemic and brought in talent including Cate Blanchett.

The announcement came as the National Theatre revealed its new season which will feature 12 new productions with Michael Sheen, David Oyelowo and Hayley Squires.

Speaking about his decision, Norris said: “It has been and remains the greatest privilege of my career to lead the National Theatre.

“For the past eight years I have had the honour of shaping the programme of extraordinary work that sparks imagination, brings people together and illustrates the vital role theatre can play in all our lives.

“The daily highlight has been to work with the peerless theatre-makers who work here, together with the incredible range of freelance artists upon whom the present and the future of the art form relies.

“I am enormously proud to be part of the diverse, thriving, creative hub the National Theatre is today and am fully committed to steering the course over the next two years.”

He added: “From the work on our stages, to the audiences all around the UK and beyond that engage with us on tour, in cinemas, in schools and at home, the NT entertains and inspires people through our creativity, expertise and unique reach.

“The magic of the National Theatre is that there is nowhere else like it; to have been a small part in its illustrious history, particularly through the challenges of the last few years, is a true honour.”

Recruitment for the new director will begin imminently with an appointment expected towards the end of this year or early into the next.

While Norris remains in the position, he will see over a host of productions, including plays inspired by Shakespeare and Charles Dicken, which will be performed at the National Theatre’s South Bank stages in 2023 and 2024.

The new programme includes a production of Nye at the Olivier Theatre which will see Frost/Nixon star Sheen play the lead role in the Welsh fantasia which is described as “both epic and deeply personal”

This will be staged from February 2024, with a new production of William Shakespeare’s Roman tragedy Coriolanus to also take place at the venue with Oyelowo cast as the title role.

Squires and actress Jo Martin will also star in Death Of England: Closing Time which will explore family dynamics, race, colonialism and cancel culture.

It will play at the Dorfman Theatre from September 2023, while Infinite Life will premiere at the same venue in November 2023 following its run at the Atlantic Theatre Company in New York.

Till The Stars Come Down, which is set over the course of a wedding and sees a family struggle to come to terms with a changing world, will open at The Dorfman in January 2024.

Meanwhile, Underdog: The Other Other Bronte, a retelling of the lives of the Brontes, will then play from March 2024 and the Pulitzer Prize-winning play The Hot Wing King will be staged in July 2024.

Over at the Lyttelton Theatre, a love letter to life and theatre titled The Confessions will go to stage in October 2023.

Olivier Award-winner Rebecca Frecknall will make her National Theatre directorial debut with Alice Birch’s radical adaptation of Spanish dramatist Federico Garcia Lorca’s The House of Bernarda Alba, playing from November 2023.

Kin, which is inspired by the migration stories of the company’s international performers, will open at the theatre in January 2024.

Other plays slated for the Lyttelton Theatre include Dear Octopus by Dodie Smith, which will open in February 2024, and London Tide, which will debut in April 2024 as a reimagining of the Charles Dickens’ novel Our Mutual Friend.

Two National Theatre shows will also be transferring to the West End with Jack Thorne’s critically acclaimed new play The Motive And The Cue, which is inspired by the making of Burton and Gielgud’s Hamlet and directed by Sam Mendes, moving to the Noel Coward Theatre from December 9 to March 23.

Johnny Flynn, Mark Gatiss and Tuppence Middleton will return to play the classic roles of Richard Burton, John Gielgud and Elizabeth Taylor.

While Standing At The Sky’s Edge, a British musical that has been co-produced by the National Theatre and Various Productions, will be staged at the Gillian Lynne Theatre from February 8 2024.

