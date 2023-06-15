Charles presents flag to mounted cavalry ahead of first birthday parade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Charles presents flag to mounted cavalry ahead of first birthday parade

By Press Association
The King, accompanied by the Princess Royal, presents the new sovereign’s standard to The Blues and Royals (Yui Mok/PA)
The King, accompanied by the Princess Royal, presents the new sovereign’s standard to The Blues and Royals (Yui Mok/PA)

The King has presented a new flag to the mounted cavalry who will escort him to the first official birthday parade of his reign this weekend.

Charles was joined by the Princess Royal, who is the Royal Colonel of The Blues and Royals, for a special ceremony of prayers and blessings in the Buckingham Palace Quadrangle in which the flag was consecrated and officially became the new sovereign’s standard.

The King’s Cypher and Crown now appears on the new ceremonial standard which is made of silk damask, with gold thread embroidery and fringe.

It will be used for the first time in a public parade during Saturday’s Trooping the Colour in which The Blues and Royals will have a starring role.

The King salutes, alongside the Princess Royal, during the ceremony
The King salutes, alongside the Princess Royal, during the ceremony (Victoria Jones/PA)

Charles told representatives of the regiment that the standard represents a “personal bond between The Blues and Royals and the sovereign” which has lasted since before the Restoration in 1661.

He described it as “the golden thread which connects you to your illustrious past”, adding: “The battle honours displayed upon it, along with your uniforms and medals that are so visible in your ceremonial role, are a further demonstration of your proven track record as battle-hardened mounted and dismounted soldiers with recent operational experience.

“Indeed, I know that some of you are currently deployed on duty with the United Nations’ peacekeeping force in Cyprus.

“Such history pays homage to your dual role and that, of course, is the fundamental principle which makes state ceremonial and public duties so special and credible to a most grateful nation.

“In these difficult times for our country, as we continue to face an array of threats in many different forms, both domestically and internationally, it is all the more important to preserve such standards of excellence and achievement.”

There were 35 service personnel and 27 military working horses who were on parade for the event, which only takes place every decade.

The King and the Princess Royal take the salute
The King and the Princess Royal take the salute (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Blues and Royals were last presented with their standard by Queen Elizabeth II in May 2014.

A fanfare performed by four state trumpeters of the Band of the Household Cavalry in golden coats marked Charles’s arrival for Thursday’s ceremony.

He also received a royal salute from The Blues and Royals. Another salute was offered as the regiment paraded past Charles as they left Buckingham Palace at the end of the ceremony.

On Saturday, the regiment will provide a mounted sovereign’s escort for Charles from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade.

Major Peter Ireland, 47, of Thirsk, North Yorkshire, said it was an “incredibly special” moment for him to receive the standard from Charles on behalf of the regiment during Thursday’s event.

He said: “To receive this new standard from His Majesty, in the presence of our Colonel, The Princess Royal, and knowing that in two days’ time we will be carrying it in the sovereign’s escort in front of them both on the first King’s birthday parade for 70 years is incredibly special.”

The King laughs with guests at the ceremony
The King laughs with guests at the ceremony (Victoria Jones/PA)

Charles will be on horseback when he joins Saturday’s birthday parade, which will be the first time the reigning monarch has ridden at Trooping the Colour since 1986 when Queen Elizabeth II last rode.

Charles will take the salute as Colonel in Chief of the seven regiments of the Household Division during the event on Horse Guards Parade.

This year, the Welsh Guards’ Colour will be trooped at The King’s birthday parade.

Earlier on Thursday, Charles attended a thanksgiving service marking the 650th anniversary of the Anglo-Portuguese alliance, the oldest diplomatic alliance in the world still in force.

Portugal’s President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa watched as readings and a psalm, both in English and Portuguese, along with music by composers of both nations were played during the celebration at The Queen’s Chapel in central London.

More than 300 activities and projects, involving 210 institutions, have been organised in both countries as part of the project.

The alliance, which is based on the perpetual friendship between the two countries, was first formalised with the signing of the Treaty of Tagilde on July 10 1372.

The King and President of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa attend the service of thanksgiving
The King joins President of Portugal Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa for the service of thanksgiving (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

An original copy of the treaty, committing the nations to “peace, friendship and alliance”, was displayed at the chapel.

During the service, Maria Joao Rodrigues de Araujo, who has been the driving force behind the Portugal-UK 650 events, said the aim over recent years has been to “celebrate our shared history, writing new chapters of friendship and co-operation”.

She added: “We have undertaken scholarly research on the alliance and promoted the founding values enshrined in article one of the treaty of 1373: peace, friendship, truth, faithfulness, constancy, sincerity, kindness, and solidarity.”

Stating that more than 300 activities and projects had been organised in both countries and reached millions of people, she added: “We hope these long-term legacy projects and collaborations will help to cement the bonds of friendship between the citizens of both our nations, ensuring that the Anglo-Portuguese Alliance, the oldest alliance still in existence, continues to thrive.”

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly had earlier stated the relationship between the UK and Portugal “says something special about how we see the world and how our people get along”.

He added: “We are now building on those solid foundations to deliver security and prosperity for our countries, progress towards net zero, and support to Ukraine.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Scotbeef has said it will still operate from its Inverurie site.
Concerns for beef industry as ABP buys two Scotbeef sites
Ross County skipper Keith Watson. Image: SNS
Skipper Keith Watson among three further players to depart Ross County
Danny Grant standing outside the front of the Kirkie with a pint of Tennent's.
New owner of Kirkie pub in Elgin sold house to go 'all in' on…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A bogus workman from Aberdeen was part of a cruel scam to trick an elderly woman into paying ?22,000 for 'exceptionally poor' roof repairs. John Forrest, 38, and Kevin Russell, 43, conned Carol Primrose, 81, between August and November 2020. Forrest, of Kilmarnock, Ayrshire, cold-called Carol telling the pensioner that she needed her roof repaired. But he sporadically turned up at her home in Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire, and requested thousands in payments on six occasions. After the repairs were found to be faulty, Russell, of Aberdeen, took on the job and asked for even more money Picture shows; Kevin Russell pled guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Spindrift (Kevin Russell) / Google Street View (Glasgow Sheriff Court) Date; Unknown
Dodgy roof repairman admits role in scamming £22,000 from OAP
Expect thrills and laughs when David Walliams' Demon Dentist arrives at His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen. All images: Mark Douet.
Sink your teeth into a thrilling treat as David Walliam's Demon Dentist arrives in…
Shapinsay
Shapinsay's only cafe reopens following development trust purchase
ICT's Robbie Thompson, when he was on loan at Clach, playing against Huntly. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Highland League bosses lift lid on qualities of Caley Thistle starlets Harry Hennem, Robbie…
Cove Rangers defender Morgyn Neill
Cove Rangers confirm departure of defender Morgyn Neill
Iona Nicol of Munlochy Animal Aid with three Lhasa Apso dogs who need a home. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The Covid Pup crisis: Highland shelter struggling to cope with number of dogs in…
The Arbour House is at the cutting edge of modern, minimal style. Image: Woburn Partners
The sky's the limit for two north and north-east building firms named the best…