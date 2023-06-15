Iceland Ireland ordered to recall all frozen food of animal origin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Iceland Ireland ordered to recall all frozen food of animal origin

By Press Association

All frozen food of animal origin is to be immediately recalled from Iceland stores in Ireland, the food safety authority has ordered.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) served a notice on Metron Stores Limited – trading as Iceland Ireland – for an immediate withdrawal of all frozen food of animal origin which has been imported into Ireland since March 3.

Iceland has also been directed to recall all implicated products from consumers.

Anyone who has purchased frozen food of animal origin from an Iceland store since March is being advised not to consume it.

This includes not just meat-based products like chicken, beef and fish but also any food products that contain ingredients that come from an animal, such eggs and dairy products.

The FSAI said the enforcement action is due to a number of breaches of food legislation and an ongoing investigation.

Reasons given for serving the notice include inadequate traceability of imported frozen food and a number of incidents of non-compliance with import control legislation.

Dr Pamela Byrne, the CEO of FSAI, said discussions have taken place with the company surrounding “very serious breaches of food law”.

She said: “To date, while we have no reports of any illness associated with implicated products from Iceland Ireland stores, in the absence of the company providing valid and correct traceability documentation as required by the law, we have to take a precautionary approach to best protect consumers, as we cannot be fully confident of the traceability and safety of these imported frozen foods of animal origin.” 

She added: “It is the legal responsibility of any food business importing food into Ireland to make the correct import declarations for the food they are importing.  

“All food businesses must also have full traceability information on the food they are importing, producing, distributing and selling.  

“Due to these breaches of food legislation and in the interest of consumer protection, this action has been taken.”

The FSAI further states that some frozen food of animal origin has been imported into Ireland without pre-notification and completion of entry declarations and health certificates since March 3.

The action is part of an ongoing investigation following identification of undeclared frozen food of animal origin with no accompanying documentation for goods being imported by Metron Stores Limited trading as Iceland Ireland into Ireland. 

This has led to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine detaining consignments and issuing an import control notice to return the products to Britain or to destroy them. 

Officials at Dublin Port continue to assess the detained consignments to determine compliance with legal requirements and import controls.

