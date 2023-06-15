Mother of Nottingham victim urges city to ‘hold no hate’ at emotional vigil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Mother of Nottingham victim urges city to ‘hold no hate’ at emotional vigil

By Press Association
Emma Webber, the mother of Barnaby Webber, speaks during a vigil in Old Market Square, Nottingham (PA)
Emma Webber, the mother of Barnaby Webber, speaks during a vigil in Old Market Square, Nottingham (PA)

The heartbroken mothers of two students stabbed to death in the deadly Nottingham knife and van rampage have urged the city to “hold no hate” at an emotional vigil.

Thousands of people gathered in the city’s Market Square to pay their respects Grace O’Malley-Kumar, Barnaby Webber and Ian Coates – who were all fatally stabbed in Tuesday’s attacks.

Nottinghamshire Police said detectives were granted a further 36 hours to quiz a former University of Nottingham student after he was tasered and arrested on suspicion of murder.

Nottingham city centre incident
Grace O’Malley-Kumar’s father fought back tears during his emotional address (Tim Goode/PA)

On Thursday, crowds stretching back almost half a kilometre watched on with tears in their eyes as family members from all three victims delivered powerful, heart-wrenching tributes to their loved ones.

Talented 19-year-old students Ms O’Malley-Kumar and Mr Webber were found stabbed to death in Ilkeston Road at around 4am on Tuesday.

Dedicated school caretaker Mr Coates, 65, was then found dead in Magdala Road after his van was allegedly stolen by the suspect.

Mr Webber’s mother, Emma Webber, fought back tears as she told the crowd that the “monstrous individual” responsible for the deaths “will not define us”.

“I know he will receive the retribution that he deserves,” she said.

“However this evil person is just that. He is just a person.

Nottingham city centre incident
Ian Coates’ sons during a vigil in the city’s Market Square (Tim Goode/PA)

“Please hold no hate that relates to any colour, sex or religion.”

The history student’s tearful brother and father stood behind Mrs Webber as she clutched his photo and said: “My beautiful, beautiful boy, you have mine, your dad and your brother’s heart forever.”

Mother of medical student Ms O’Malley-Kumar, Sinead O’Malley, echoed the sentiment of holding no hate and urged the crowd: “Be kind to each other, look after each other, don’t have hate in your hearts.”

She said the magnitude of the grief for her daughter reflects the magnitude of the love she and her family had for her.

Family members of both students offered a hand of support on each other’s shoulders as they attempted to get through their emotional addresses.

A huge number of people watching sobbed as Dr Sanjoy Kumar said their family had “become three”.

He had to pause to wipe his eyes during his address, calling himself a “broken-heart father” before asking people to imagine a world without violence, one of “just love”.

Ms O’Malley-Kumar’s brother James’ voice shook as he called his sister his best friend and said: “If there’s only one message that comes out of this, I urge you all to cherish every moment you spend with your loved ones as you just never know when it will end.”

The sons of Ian Coates paid tribute to their father wearing red Nottingham Forest shirts, which all had “R.I.P Dad” printed on the back.

One of them, James, promised support to the families of Ms O’Malley-Kumar and Mr Webber before thanking people for the “kind words” that have poured in about his father.

“It feels like he’s touched a lot of hearts over the years, more than what we assumed and knew that he had, so it’s been really nice and heart-warming to see the messages and people come out and talk about how he was when they were younger and how he’s helped them,” he said.

He added: “Dad was an avid fisherman, he loved his family and he also loved his Forest. You Reds.”

Nottingham city centre incident
Grace O’Malley-Kumar was fatally stabbed on Tuesday (Lucy Sheffield/Southgate Hockey Club/PA)

The vigil ended with a musical item from University of Nottingham students which prompted parents in the crowd to hold their children in their arms and many to wipe away tears with tissues.

As well as the fatal stab attacks Nottinghamshire Police said a man also remains in a serious condition in hospital after the van was driven at him in Milton Street.

The force has referred a further incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) watchdog after a marked police car followed the vehicle for a short distance before it struck another two pedestrians in Sherwood Street.

The IOPC confirmed it was “assessing the referral to decide what further action may be required.”

Nottingham city centre incident
Barnaby Webber was killed in an attack on Ilkeston Road (Family handout/PA)

The 31-year-old suspect was arrested at 5.30am when the van was eventually stopped.

Police revealed that the suspect is a former University of Nottingham student, but said “this is not believed to be connected with the attack”.

On Thursday afternoon, Home Secretary Suella Braverman visited the city to pay her own tribute to the victims of the attack – laying a wreath at Nottingham Council House with a hand-written message to their families saying: “We are with you.”

