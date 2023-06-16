What the papers say – June 16

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

What the papers say – June 16

By Press Association
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)

Boris Johnson and the publication of the privileges committee’s report saying he lied to Parliament dominates the front pages of Friday’s newspapers.

All but one of the national titles lead on the fallout from the report, but they have differing takes on its findings.

The Daily Mirror is in no doubt about the former prime minister with the simple headline “Liar”, while The Independent brands him “Boris the Liar”.

That theme is repeated in the Metro, which harks back to a past headline when it asks if a “proper whopper” is enough to end his career, while the i says he “lied and lied and lied”.

And the Financial Times says his “repeated lies to MP” were condemned in what it calls a “searing report”.

There remains support for Mr Johnson with the Daily Express saying he has been “hounded from Parliament” by “the most spiteful stitch-up in (the) history of politics”.

The Daily Telegraph – which is one of several titles to find room on its front page for a picture of Oscar-winning actor turned politician Glenda Jackson – says his allies in the Conservative Party have vowed to oust MPs who vote to accept the report’s findings when it is debated on Monday.

A “Tory revolt” is echoed in the Daily Mail which calls the report’s calls to effectively bar Mr Johnson from Parliament as “spiteful” and “vindictive”.

The Guardian declares “the verdict on Johnson” and says he “misled Parliament, undermined democracy” and was “complicit in abuse of MPs”.

And The Times concentrates on supporters of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and declare it the “end of the road for Johnson”.

The Daily Star, meanwhile, labels the former prime minister a “lying wazzock”.

The odd one out is The Sun which relegates Mr Johnson – and what he calls “a protracted political assassination – to a small piece alongside the masthead as it concentrates on the “sick” news that serial killer Levi Bellfield has been given permission to marry in jail.

