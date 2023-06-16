Student who knifed his friend 29 times after drink and drugs binge is jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Student who knifed his friend 29 times after drink and drugs binge is jailed

By Press Association
A student who launched a knife attack on a grandmother while paranoid after drinking vodka and smoking skunk cannabis has been jailed for her murder (Northumbria Police/PA)
A student who launched a knife attack on a grandmother while paranoid after drinking vodka and smoking skunk cannabis has been jailed for her murder (Northumbria Police/PA)

A student who launched a knife attack on a grandmother while paranoid after drinking vodka and smoking skunk cannabis has been jailed for her murder.

Sunderland University student Alexander Carr was seen by a witness cuddling his friend, Michelle Hanson, 47, in her sitting room earlier on the evening he killed her last December.

Carr knew alcohol and drugs had a serious impact on his mental health but still got intoxicated that night before inflicting terrifying violence on the mother-of-five, Newcastle Crown Court heard.

He then went on the run to London and was found weeks later living in a tent near Upper Holloway railway station.

Michelle Hanson
Michelle Hanson (Northumbria Police/PA)

When police arrested him after a struggle in which they used a Taser, the powerfully built 33-year-old was found to have a commando knife with him.

Carr had a troubled childhood, has a long history of violence and was diagnosed with personality disorders and the court was told it was somewhat “remarkable” he secured a place at university.

Psychiatrists agreed he was not suffering from a psychotic illness at the time of the murder.

Ms Hanson, who lived in an upstairs flat in Brady Street, Sunderland, had been paid that day and bought a bottle of vodka and a takeaway.

A witness, who cannot be named, saw Carr sitting with her that night and later described him seeming “nuts” and “speaking in funny accents”.

The witness was reassured Ms Hanson was OK and left, only to return the next day to find her lying dead in a pool of blood.

Shannon Brown holding a photograph of herself with her mother, right, Michelle Hanson
Shannon Brown holding a photograph of herself with her mother, right, Michelle Hanson (Northumbria Police/PA)

Daffyd Enoch KC, prosecuting, said the victim was repeatedly stabbed in the neck, that Carr had used a knife on her at least 29 times and that she was extensively bruised around her body.

Pieces of a broken dinner plate were found in her hair.

Nicholas Lumley KC, defending, said Carr had previously been diagnosed with personality disorders, post-traumatic stress disorder and psychosis and had been sectioned under the Mental Health Act when he was younger.

Mr Lumley said Carr had written to the judge and admitted: “I knew my mental health issues were getting worse and I wish I had tried to seek out more help, rather than self-medicating with the excess of drugs and alcohol.”

Carr had admitted murder at an earlier hearing, having had a guilty plea to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility rejected.

Judge Paul Sloan sentenced him to life with a minimum term of 19 years and three months.

Alexander Carr caught on CCTV during the manhunt for him
Alexander Carr went on the run after the murder (Northumbria Police/PA)

Carr initially lied to psychiatrists but eventually admitted he had smoked skunk – “which has a high potency” – that night, the judge said.

“You became increasingly anxious and paranoid and believed you were about to be harmed,” he said.

“I have no doubt that the principal reason for your paranoia was your voluntary consumption of skunk in combination with alcohol.

“Your paranoia culminated in a brutal attack upon Miss Hanson.”

Ms Hanson’s daughter Shannon Brown read out an emotional victim statement to the court, saying: “My mam was taken in such a vicious and mindless attack.

“We believe that her last moments would have been spent in fear.

Alexander Carr
Carr has been jailed for at least 19 years and three months (Northumbria Police/PA)

“To think she welcomed this evil person into her house as a friend is unbearable.

“He has taken advantage of a vulnerable, kind and loving woman.

“It is horrific to know he towered over her in both height and strength and my mam was defenceless.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Castlegate Theatre Company, rehearsing for their production of ''The New Kid'' with choreographer Lois Trout putting them through a dance sequence. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
New Kid on the block as Aberdeen Arts Centre stages its 'brilliant' brand-new musical
Shopping in London is fun but a quiet life has its attractions.
Yvie Burnett suggests idea for Life Swap the TV show
A lobby card from 1958 science fiction film The Blob starring Steve McQueen. Image: Kobal/Shutterstock.
What A Week: The Blob strikes again and we don't just mean Trump
Michelle ferguson
Profile: Michelle Ferguson leaves Cash for Kids in good hands after years of dedicated…
Looking down over Loch Rannoch from Craig Varr.
Walk this Way: The rocky bluff of Craig Varr in Kinloch Rannoch
Falls of Shin is on the market for £350,000. Image: Cornerstone Business Agents
Highland tourist attraction once dubbed 'Harrods of the north' up for sale
David and Sandie Cherrie live very close to Achnabobane Forest which lies two miles south of Camisky Woods. Image: David Cherrie.
'We need time to get out': Residents fear for their lives if forest surrounding…
Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA.
What we learned this week: Sturgeon's arrest, Trump indicted and the last Beatles recording
Kingussie captain James Falconer with the MacTavish Cup. Image: Neil Paterson
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Kingussie's MacTavish Cup-winning captain James Falconer
A motorhome parked in front of the gate for Luskentyre Beach, blocking access.
Cemetery could be kept under lock and key until 'disrespectful' parking problem is solved