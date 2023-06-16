Global ocean temperatures hit record level for April and May

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Global ocean temperatures hit record level for April and May

By Press Association
The oceans have absorbed 90% of the excess heat produced by human emissions (Owen Humphreys/PA)
The oceans have absorbed 90% of the excess heat produced by human emissions (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Global sea surface temperatures in April and May were the highest on record for those months, the Met Office has said.

Climate change caused by human emissions, combined with natural phenomena like El Nino, have pushed up ocean temperatures during the spring to a level never before seen since records began in 1850.

Scientists are expecting more records to be broken as the summer advances.

The North Atlantic temperature in May was around 1.25C above the 1961-1990 average – the highest anomaly for any month on record.

Antarctic sea ice is also “exceptionally low, the lowest on record for this date by a wide margin”, the Met Office said.

El Nino, and its counterpart La Nina, cycle every few years in the tropical eastern Pacific and produce a warming and a cooling effect respectively on the world’s oceans and atmosphere.

US meteorologists said last week that El Nino has now begun, characterised by a 0.5C rise above the long-term average temperature in the tropical eastern Pacific.

Professor Albert Klein Tank, head of the Met Office Hadley Centre, said: “Typically, airborne dust from the Sahara helps to cool this region by blocking and reflecting some of the sun’s energy.

“But weaker-than-average winds have reduced the extent of dust in the region’s atmosphere potentially leading to higher temperatures. Additionally, lighter-than-usual trade winds could be playing a role.

“All of these elements are part of natural variation within the climate system which are coming together to elevate sea-surface temperatures to higher levels.

“It is not believed that these factors represent a climate change-induced tipping point that produces runaway temperatures. However, they will add to climate and weather impacts this year.”

Meteorologists are also investigating the influence of the warm phase of the Atlantic Multi-decadal Oscillation since 2020, reduced emissions from shipping and persistent easterly winds from land warming the sea surface.

Antarctic sea ice record lows
Antarctic sea ice has shrunk to record lows for this time of year, marked by the black line (Met Office/PA)

The Met Office predicts there will be an above average number of hurricanes this season because of the warming North Atlantic, despite that number usually falling during El Nino periods because wind shear blows them apart before they can properly form.

Julian Heming, a tropical cyclone expert with the Met Office, said: “We are getting indications from models of an Atlantic tropical storm development east of the Caribbean by the middle of next week.

“This would be highly unusual in this area so early in the season. June storms normally form further west in the Caribbean or Gulf of Mexico.

“The high sea-surface temperatures in the tropical Atlantic would likely be one of the main factors if this development did happen next week.”

El Nino could also be contributing to the Antarctic sea ice record lows this year, along with the Southern Annular Mode – which affects winds in the southern hemisphere – and human-driven climate change.

Dr Ed Blockley, lead of the Polar Climate Group at the Met Office, said: “Antarctic sea ice has been at very low levels since November 2016.

“This year we have seen Antarctic sea ice shrink to a record low-point for the time of year, following a second successive annual record minimum sea ice extent in February.”

