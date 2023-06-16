Isle of Wight promoter ‘blessed’ to still host festival 21 years on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Isle of Wight promoter ‘blessed’ to still host festival 21 years on

By Press Association
John Giddings, promoter for the Isle of Wight Festival speaks of the event 21 years after he reinstated the event (Sarah Ping/PA)
The promoter of the Isle of Wight Festival said he is “blessed” to continue hosting the “extraordinary” music event 21 years on.

John Giddings, who reinstated the festival in 2002 during the Queen’s Golden Jubilee, compared the Isle of Wight to the Woodstock Festival in New York.

“I’m just really blessed. I never would have started a festival if it wasn’t the Isle of Wight because I was here in 1970 and it was an iconic name, it was the Woodstock of Europe,” Mr Giddings told the PA news agency.

“If you had told me 21 years ago that I would be standing here today, I wouldn’t have believed you.

“With 55,000 people coming to the island, 31 degrees weather, it’s extraordinary.”

Mr Giddings reinstated the festival after a ban was imposed to stop gatherings of more than 5,000 people overnight.

Isle of Wight Festival 2014 – Day 1
Isle of Wight Festival organiser John Giddings says he is blessed to continue the event after 21 years (Robert Middleton/PA)

The ban lasted 32 years, but to open the festival to the masses, he convinced Paul Weller to be the headline act, which saw the number of people attending the event expand ever since.

“The first year was a one-day event with The Charlatans and Robert Plant with 7,500 people, so I photoshopped the picture to show it to Paul Weller for the next year so that it looked we had 15,000 people,” Mr Giddings said.

Paul Weller, along with Bryan Adams, went on to headline the festival in year two, and by the third year David Bowie and The Who were the main stage performers.

Mr Giddings said there were around 35,000 people festival goers that year, and “it’s gone upwards ever since”.

Jarvis Cocker of Pulp
Pulp will be one of the festival’s headline acts, alongside Robbie Williams, George Ezra and the Chemical Brothers (Yui Mok/PA)

“It was really interesting because the island had only seen tribute bands for 32 years, so it was only when we started building the stage that [people] realised that something real was coming,” he said.

“I’m in the music business, so luckily I know lots of these bands, and I think they trusted me in the beginning to pay them, which is the most important thing.

The headline acts at this year’s festival, which Mr Giddings describes as “the biggest show ever” include Robbie Williams, Blondie, George Ezra, Pulp and The Chemical Brothers.

Aside from the star-studded line-up, festival goers can also enjoy a drone show every evening which depicts the Isle of Wight and the Needles.

“We’ve actually got a drone show at the end of the night each night. We sent it up last night and people said ‘wow’,” he said.

With the success of this year’s festival, Mr Giddings urges festival goers to “book your tickets early” in time for next year.

He said: “Buy a ticket early for next year because since we’ve sold out, I’ve been engulfed with emails, sob stories about people who haven’t got tickets.”

