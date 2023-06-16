Northern Ireland football veteran Jonny Evans proud to be made an MBE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Northern Ireland football veteran Jonny Evans proud to be made an MBE

By Press Association
Jonny Evans, who has played 100 times for Northern Ireland, is to be made an MBE (Brian Lawless/PA)
Jonny Evans, who has played 100 times for Northern Ireland, is to be made an MBE (Brian Lawless/PA)

Northern Ireland football international Jonny Evans said it was “amazing” when he was informed he is to be made an MBE.

The Leicester City defender, 35, who has been capped 100 times by Northern Ireland, is recognised for services to football.

He is currently in Copenhagen where he was due to play in a Euro qualifier against Denmark.

He told the PA news agency it was a “a really nice thing” to be recognised for his career.

He said: “When I got the letter through the door and it had the royal seal on the back I was a bit shocked, but it was also amazing.

“It made me feel very proud, especially when I saw that it was in recognition of my contribution to association football in Northern Ireland.

“It brought it home that playing more than 100 times for my country, and playing for so long for Northern Ireland, has been so good.

“I represented everyone in the country and had many good times along the way.”

He also revealed the Evans family are delighted for him and he is looking forward to the investiture, a venue and date for which has still to be confirmed.

“It will be a really special day and one that we will really enjoy,” he added.

Irish FA president Conrad Kirkwood said: “Many congratulations to Jonny on being recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours List.

“He has been a terrific servant to football in Northern Ireland and this award is richly deserved.”

Evans started his career at Manchester United. He later played for West Bromwich Albion before signing for Leicester City.

He played for Northern Ireland at Euro 2016, the first time the team had qualified for a major international tournament since the 1986 World Cup.

