Former Merlin chief says knighthood shows ‘importance’ of hospitality sector

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Former Merlin chief says knighthood shows ‘importance’ of hospitality sector

By Press Association
Sir Nick Varney has been knighted (Chris Radburn/PA)
Sir Nick Varney has been knighted (Chris Radburn/PA)

The former chief executive of Merlin Entertainments, which owns Alton Towers, Legoland and Thorpe Park, has said his knighthood shows the “importance” of the hospitality sector to the UK.

Sir Nick Varney, of Sturminster Newton, Dorset, has been knighted for services to the visitor economy in the King’s Birthday Honours.

He said: “I’m incredibly humbled and proud to have been awarded this accolade.

“Having worked in the tourism and leisure industry for over 30 years, I have had the privilege of helping to build Merlin from a small British business to the global company it is today.

“This enormous honour is shared with all those at Merlin both past and present, who were part of that amazing journey.

“Following the difficulties the hospitality and tourism industry experienced during the pandemic, this knighthood reinforces the importance of our sector to the UK, one which contributes more than £130 billion each year to the British economy.

“I’m proud to have played my part in that and will continue to champion and support this amazing industry.”

Merlin runs more than 140 attractions across 24 countries, with its well-known theme parks including Peppa Pig World, Madame Tussauds and The London Dungeon.

In 2015, Merlin and Sir Nick came under scrutiny when two teenagers needed leg amputations after a 90mph collision with an empty carriage on the Smiler ride at Alton Towers.

The firm was fined £5 million after the crash for health and safety violations.

Sir Nick retired from the position in 2022, having helped Merlin bounce back from financial difficulties during the coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesperson for the firm said: “Nick played a vital role in building Merlin Entertainments into the incredible global success story it is today.

“Our family of 30,000 staff around the world feel proud that our founder has been recognised for his amazing achievement – not just for our company, but the wider industry sector.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

Castlegate Theatre Company, rehearsing for their production of ''The New Kid'' with choreographer Lois Trout putting them through a dance sequence. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
New Kid on the block as Aberdeen Arts Centre stages its 'brilliant' brand-new musical
Shopping in London is fun but a quiet life has its attractions.
Yvie Burnett suggests idea for Life Swap the TV show
A lobby card from 1958 science fiction film The Blob starring Steve McQueen. Image: Kobal/Shutterstock.
What A Week: The Blob strikes again and we don't just mean Trump
Michelle ferguson
Profile: Michelle Ferguson leaves Cash for Kids in good hands after years of dedicated…
Looking down over Loch Rannoch from Craig Varr.
Walk this Way: The rocky bluff of Craig Varr in Kinloch Rannoch
Falls of Shin is on the market for £350,000. Image: Cornerstone Business Agents
Highland tourist attraction once dubbed 'Harrods of the north' up for sale
David and Sandie Cherrie live very close to Achnabobane Forest which lies two miles south of Camisky Woods. Image: David Cherrie.
'We need time to get out': Residents fear for their lives if forest surrounding…
Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA.
What we learned this week: Sturgeon's arrest, Trump indicted and the last Beatles recording
Kingussie captain James Falconer with the MacTavish Cup. Image: Neil Paterson
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Kingussie's MacTavish Cup-winning captain James Falconer
A motorhome parked in front of the gate for Luskentyre Beach, blocking access.
Cemetery could be kept under lock and key until 'disrespectful' parking problem is solved